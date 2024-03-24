Miami, March 24, 2024 – Matteo Arnaldi advances to the 3rd round of the ATP Masters 1000 Miami (Hard Court, $8,995,555 in prize money). The Italian, world number 38, beats Kazakh Alexander Bublik, number 18 in the ATP rankings and 17th seed, 6-4, 6-1 in one hour and 19 minutes. Arnaldi will challenge Canada’s Denis Shapovalov, world number 126 but formerly in the top 10, in the third round with a surprise win over Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, number 11 in the rankings and 10 on the scoreboard, 6-2. , 6-4 in an hour and 37 minutes.

However, World No. 63 Flavio Cobolli’s streak ends in the second round, where he is beaten by Britain’s Cameron Norrie, ATP No. 31 and No. 30 seed, 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 6- 2 after two hours and 37 minutes.

“A year ago I played one of the worst matches, I wanted to get even. I’ve been playing well since Acapulco, there’s still some work to do, but I arrived here in good shape. I won the first match well and was also reliable today. The key was to score all the points, put pressure on him and not let him escape… that made all the difference. I was careful in all the important moments of the match, even though it is never easy to face such players who do not give you rhythm, sometimes hit hard, sometimes slow and always try to break the rhythm. But I go my own way, I go straight and I never see what is happening on the other side of the net,” commented Arnaldi.

“Last year I made a big qualitative leap,” he explained into the super tennis microphone, “I rose a lot in the rankings and moved from contenders to the ATP. But we can’t talk about confirmations, I didn’t do absurd things… maybe if you win two Grand Slams, maybe if you are Djokovic, you can talk about confirmations. I do not. This year I want to improve and improve further. There will be difficult moments, as happened in Delray Beach and Los Cabos, but I have to continue to believe in it and work with my team, and the results will be seen.” About Shapovalov: “I met him in Paris, at my first Grand Slam tournament. This time everything will be different. It’s difficult for him, and he returns to a high level. In some ways he is similar to Bublik, at times he plays very well, sometimes there are breaks. I will try to play a match like this and try to take advantage of the important moments of the match.”

“Today we lacked energy and clarity in important moments, especially in the third set. Being here for over a month and a half for the first time in my career is taking its toll. My biggest regret is that he didn’t play very well in the first set and I could have done more. This was probably the worst set ever. However, overall it was a good match, I always managed to turn the tide and I’m happy with that aspect, which means I always believe in it and fight until the end. I am satisfied and confident in what I am doing, I must continue on this path and am confident that I will achieve new goals,” said Cobolli, adding: “I am glad to be back on red clay. This is the first time I’ve played on hard courts for so long and although it was rewarding and the improvements were obvious, I’m glad to be back on clay. Now I have a couple of days of rest, and then I will resume training in Parioli and spend the entire calendar in red.” Among the competitions on clay, the Internazionali Bnl d’Italia in Rome stands out: “There is very little left until our favorite tournament. I can’t wait also because it will be my first time playing it as a “real participant.” Being on the Foro Italico scoreboard with my rating makes me proud. I hope to have a good tournament and feel the support of the public… I hope to bring a piece of Curva Sud,” emphasized 21-year-old Roman.

Swiatek dominates Georgiy and advances to the third round

Instead, Camila Giorgi leaves the stage in the second round of the tournament. The 32-year-old from Macerata, world number 107, lost 6-1, 6-1 to Poland’s Iga Swiatek, world number 1 and top seed, fresh from his second title at Indian Wells and the The encore of “Sunshine Double” is in full swing.

Alcaraz and Zverev at the 3° turn

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz easily advances to the 3rd round of the tournament. The Spaniard, world No. 2 and top seed, beat compatriot Roberto Carballes Baena, ranked No. 64 in the ATP rankings, 6-2, 6-1 in one hour and 21 minutes. Germany’s Alexander Zverev, world No. 5 and No. 4 seed, also advances to the third round after beating Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, ATP No. 36, 6-2, 6-4 in an hour and 17 minutes.

(Source Adnkronos)

photo supertennistv.it