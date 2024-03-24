Aprilia: CEO Rivola explains Maverick Viñales’ fall

A huge joke for Maverick Viñales. The Aprilia rider, in fact, saw his second place slip away in the Portuguese Grand Prix due to a crash on the last lap. Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola explained the reason for the fall to Sky Sport: “It seems that Maverick broke the gearbox, this is what we can see from the data. Now we are dismantling the gearbox to analyze it, but that one is almost certainly broken.”

“The interesting and sad thing is that he had already had the problems several laps before – added Rivola – and therefore in the first sector he lost a tenth and a half because the sixth gear was missing. Maverick didn’t have a splendid race, even more so! On paper we could have won.”

“For two races in a row we had a package to be able to win with two different drivers, but we don’t collect anything even in this case, even more so, there must be an examination of conscience on our part because it is not acceptable to see drivers who drive like this good not to score points. Getting to see the checkered flag is the first rule of racing. Today there is huge disappointment, but the glass is half full is the performance of Maverick, who rode today even better than yesterday. This gives us hope for the future because the team has understood the key to going stronger.”

“We still have many races ahead and Maverick will have other opportunities physically. In the fall there was only a graze for Maverick, nothing major. We don’t want to say that he is a reborn driver because last year he finished on pole several times, but in the tests and in the first race he struggled a bit. Here we believe we have found him and we hope to see him again next time” commented the CEO of the Noale company.