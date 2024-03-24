MILAN – ‘Altrevie’ is the title of the new album by Antonella Ruggiero and Roberto Colombo – the first together after the parenthesis of “Pomodoro genetica” in 2008 – which saw the light on the first day of spring, March 21st. ‘Altrevie’ is an artistic research with many voices that develops in sound, on paper and on the web. A truly unusual initiative whose particularity certainly places it among the most experimental projects within Ruggiero’s broad repertoire.

The basic idea was to recreate a new language to create a completely innovative musical proposal. The sound research of the two artists focused on the digital manipulation of the voice and on the coining of an imaginary and unknown language to animate the world of ‘Altrevie’. Together they poured over, decomposed and recomposed the vocal tracks of Ruggiero’s first solo work (Libera published in 1996 and recorded between India and Italy, a mix of Western and Eastern musical culture) accompanying Antonella’s new song with harmonizations and original arrangements by Roberto Colombo. The result is twelve songs of unreleased melodies with an extremely suggestive language, which will amaze listeners with its beauty.

Colombo says: “Once the 12 original vocal tracks were separated from the instrumental part, they were reproduced in reverse with the “reverse” technique used since the 1960s starting with the Beatles themselves and moving on to other groups such as the Byrds, the Jefferson Airplane up to Jimi Hendrix, significantly influencing the trend of psychedelic rock of those times. The technique consisted of normally recording the voices or instruments on the magnetic tape which was subsequently transferred to vinyl by spinning it backwards where needed. The effect obtained was extremely innovative and alienating. Clearly the whole process was analogue but today exactly the same thing can be done digitally. After selecting the most significant phonemes and having built new melodic lines together with Antonella, I developed new harmonizations, totally departing from the original material taken from the album “Libera”. The result achieved surprised us with the unexpected sounds that certainly went beyond our most optimistic predictions and expectations.”

The graphic work is the result of a meeting of interests between Antonella and the Libri Finti Clandestini collective (specialised in art publishing and papermaking https://librifinticlandestini.com), united by the love for vintage books and reuse . Exploring 110 antique titles from Ruggiero’s personal collection, the collective composed a collage of images that is the visual world of altrevie.

To give a new and tangible dimension to the imaginary world of altrevie, in addition to the CD format, the Libri Finti Clandestini collective – in collaboration with 5X Letterpress – has produced a work of art publishing in a limited edition: a peep-show, support paper version that can be opened like an accordion with a small opening, inside which it is possible to spy on the unknown world of altrevie. On the peep-show there is a QR Code which refers to the dedicated website https://altrevie.antonellaruggiero.com from which it is possible to listen to the music for free and rediscover the visual world of altrevie. Furthermore, anyone who purchases a copy of the peep-show will be sent the album in high quality CD and MP3 format at the same time.

Some songs from Altrivie will be part of the soundtrack of the film project by stylist Antonio Marras, with the collaboration of director Roberto Ortu, shot entirely in Sardinia with particular attention to this beautiful island, its traditions and its wild and wonderful landscapes.