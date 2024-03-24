Devastating fire in Sottomarina di Chioggia, in the Venetian area: an entire family of three people died

Gianni Boscolo Scarmanati, 64 years old, his wife Luisella Veronese, 59 years old, and their 27-year-old son Davide Scarmanati, died last night in a dramatic fire that broke out in the house where the family lived in Sottomarina di Chioggia. A tragedy dramatically similar to the one that happened a few days ago in Bologna, in which a young mother and her three small children lost their lives. What happened.

Credit: Fire Brigade

There was nothing to be done for the rescuers who rushed during the night to a terraced house in Sottomarina di Chioggia, in the province of Venice, where a serious fire destroyed the lives of an entire family, husband, wife and their son . The victims were called Gianni Boscolo Scarmanati, Luisella Veronese and Davide Scarmanati, and were 64, 59 and 27 years old respectively.

The alarm was raised by some young people who, passing in front of the house, noticed the flames coming from the ground floor. The same boys, waiting for the arrival of the Fire Brigade and rescuers, attempted to help the residents with a ladder.

Credit: Fire Brigade

According to what was reported by La Stampa, the flames spread to the ground floor, while the three slept on the upper floor. The smoke generated by the flames rose upstairs via the stairwell and killed them.

Credit: Fire Brigade

After the flames were put out and the building was cleaned up, it was seized by the authorities, who will now try to understand where the fire started and the causes.

This drama comes a few days after the very similar tragedy that occurred in an apartment on Via Bertocchi in Bologna. A short circuit starting from a heating stove started a fire that cost the lives of 32-year-old Stefania Alexandra Nistor, a young mother of Romanian origins, and her three children, two 2-year-old twins and their 6-year-old sister.