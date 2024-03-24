Neos is the Italian company that makes the most profits. This is how Gabriele Burgio brought the Alpitour World group’s airline to success

In the economic chaos triggered by the global pandemic, while many companies struggled to stay afloat, Neos Airlines did not lose ground, achieving an extraordinary take-off in profits in 2023. With 2.3 million passengers transported, the company has consolidated its position as the undisputed leader in the sector, emerging as an authentic jewel of Italian aviation.

According to what was reported by Corriere della Sera, the Alpitour World group airline closed last year with a flight occupancy rate of 85%, a significant increase compared to the previous year. But the numbers speak clearly: 778 million euros in revenues, +33% compared to 2022. Even more impressive are the data on Ebitda, which marked an increase of 287%, reaching 68 million euros, and on net profit, with an increase of 260%, reaching 42 million euros.

Among the five Italian companies, Neos Airlines was the best in terms of balance sheets. What makes this success even more extraordinary is the context in which it occurred. Despite geopolitical tensions and conflicts that have reduced flows in some crucial markets such as Egypt, Neos Airlines has continued to thrive.

A key aspect of this success has been the transformation of Neos from a charter company to a scheduled airline by consolidating operations and balance sheets. The result is significant growth not only in terms of revenues, but also in terms of human resources with an increase in the number of employees, bringing the total to 1,200, of which 334 were hired in the last year alone. Furthermore, the fleet itself has been expanded, going from 11 aircraft in 2022 to 16 in 2023.

At the heart of one of the airline’s greatest successes lies Gabriele Burgio, the CEO of Alpitour World. Born in Florence in 1954, Burgio graduated with a degree in Law and specialized in Private International Law at the University of Florence. The pinnacle of his academic preparation came in 1982, when at the Insead of Fontainebleau, he obtained the “Giovanni Agnelli” scholarship during the Master in Business Administration (MBA) course. But Burgio’s career took off at Bankers Trust, one of the youngest investment banks, where he honed his skills both in Italy and overseas, in New York. Subsequently, he takes on the role of CEO at Manufacturers Hanover Trust Finanziaria where he specializes in corporate finance, M&A and acquisition finance.

Burgio’s ingenuity and managerial ability were immediately recognized, so much so that in 1993 the CIir Group appointed him CEO of the subsidiary Cofir, listed on the Spanish stock exchange, and operating both in Portugal and on the Iberian peninsula. It is here that Burgio “exported” his talent by taking control of a successful holding company that operated in various sectors, similar to a private equity fund.

The epochal turning point in Burgio’s career materialized in the world of hotels, when in 1997 he took on the role of CEO of NH Hotel, then a relatively modest Spanish company specializing in 3 and 4 star hotels. Equipped with a sharp strategic vision and incisive leadership, Burgio catalyzed the rapid expansion of NH Hotels, which grew from 66 to 401 properties, and a presence in 25 countries. Thanks to Burgio, both in Italy and Spain, NH Hotels quickly becomes an undisputed point of reference in the hotel sector.

Gabriele Burgio’s commitment to the tourism sector has not gone unnoticed over the years, receiving endless awards and recognition. Among the most prestigious are the Tiepolo award in 2002, the title of “Manager of the Year in Spain” in 2003 and the “Excellence in tourism” award in 2007, awarded to him by Royal Felipe II. In 2010, the Italian government also recognized him with the title of “Grand Officer of the Star”.

In 2012, Gabriele Burgio took the reins of Alpitour SpA as President and CEO, starting a bold path of renewal and growth. Alpitour World already had a large presence in the hospitality sector, but through timely strategies, in 2014 Alpitour acquired Press Tours, followed in 2016 by Swan Tour and in 2018 by Eden Viaggi, thus establishing itself as the second largest tourism operator in Italy. Today it manages significant brands such as Francorosso and includes one of the main Italian airlines, Neos, which contributes half of the Group’s turnover.

Despite the adversities brought by the pandemic, over the years Burgio has been able to lead the Group through unprecedented restructuring and optimization. Cutting-edge projects such as Trevolution and Innova have paved the way for a new era in the tourism sector, while the expansion of the Neos air fleet and the prestigious hotel collections of VOIhotels and VRetreats have further strengthened Alpitour’s position on the global market. Neos’ results in 2023 are therefore not surprising and represent an exemplary testimony of Italian success, led by an Italian.