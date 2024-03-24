ROME – New appointment with great live music from room B in via Asiago on Rai Radio2: on Monday 25 March Alfa will be on the Radio2 Live stage, live from 9pm to 10pm on Rai Radio2, on digital terrestrial Channel 202, on RaiPlay and RaiPlay Sound. Revelation artist of the Sanremo Festival 2024, fresh from the sold out event at the Forum in Milan and about to leave for his first tour of the “I don’t know who created the world but I know he was in love Tour” arenas, Alfa will bring some of the songs from his new recording project together with the songs that are part of his musical journey.

Accompanied by Marco Lanciotti on drums, Stefano Gentilini on keyboards and Giovanni Grieco on guitar, Alfa will give the Rai Radio2 audience unreleased versions of his hits and cult songs that are part of our cultural heritage, giving them new nuances. There will also be a special dedication from Prof. Roberto Vecchioni who, in a duet with Alfa, moved the Ariston audience with “Sogna, boyfriend dreams” in the evening dedicated to covers, in a symbolic handover between generations of singer-songwriters. At the helm of the program – a Rai Radio2 and Contenuti Digitali e Transmediali production – Ema Stokholma and Gino Castaldo, who will dialogue with the artist not only to introduce the songs, but also to reveal what is hidden behind each piece.