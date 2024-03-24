Alessandro Michele, peace made with Kering? The designer towards the artistic direction of Valentino three years after leaving Gucci

Alessandro Michele towards the creative direction of Valentino? A new twist has hit the world of fashion, a few hours after the news of Pierpaolo Piccioli’s exit from the Roman fashion house. In detail, writes Repubblica, in reality the negotiations would have already concluded, with the signing of the contract arriving over the weekend.

Although the designer’s team did not want to confirm or deny, it is likely that the rumors will be confirmed. The thesis is supported by the well-known esteem of Valentino’s CEO, Jacopo Venturini, towards Alessandro Michele.

The only significant obstacle seemed to be represented by the fact that Valentino had been acquired by Kering, owner of Gucci and therefore involved in the not particularly smooth exit of Michele from Gucci in November 2022. It was therefore difficult to think that the group would accept the return of the creative, but it seems that this was not the case.

The intermediary appears to have been the chairman of Valentino and CEO of the Qatari Mayhoola group, owner of the brand, Rachid Mohamed Rachid. Rachid recently acquired the Walter Albini brand, which had been dormant for decades, and appears to have reached out to Michele to offer him creative direction (an idea that had been widely discussed on social media, given Michele’s interest in Albini). Even though the idea didn’t catch on, a bond was still created between the parties.

From Fendi to the relaunch of Gucci, who is Alessandro Michele

Born in Rome in 1972, the designer began his career in the world of fashion at a very young age. After working at the Les Copains knitwear company, he joined Fendi in the late 1990s, quickly distinguishing himself and becoming a major figure in the accessories sector.

It was precisely in this period that he had the opportunity to develop both his personal style and his understanding of fashion culture, a fundamental factor for the research and implementation of his modus operandi.

In January 2015, he took on the role of creative director at Gucci, where he brought a breath of fresh air and completely revolutionized the brand’s image following the Frida Giannini era. He abandoned the styles of his predecessors to create a unique universe that skillfully mixes elements of masculinity and femininity. His proposals are characterized by a post-gender vision and a touch of “Dramatic Renaissance”, which has redefined the spirit of the brand.

In addition to her brilliant career in fashion, she has a fulfilling personal life. Her partner is Giovanni Attili, a director and university professor at the Sapienza University of Rome.

To Corriere della Sera, in a 2021 interview, Alessandro spoke like this about his love: “One of my greatest fortunes is having met my partner Vanni who is a magician of culture and words. With him, from breakfast to dinner, it’s a daily school. Conversations so valuable that they are impossible to resist.”