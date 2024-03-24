“In loving memory” is written on a black stripe around Jorrell Hato’s left wrist. “I always play with it. For my grandparents.” His grandfather died five years ago, his grandmother died last August. “I grew up with them, as a little boy I used to go there often. Relaxation, good food.” In key words he says: “It was not sudden. They were elderly. Sick.” He had a hard time with it at first. “After that, you just have to keep going.”

Jorrell Hato – the talented, just 18-year-old Ajax defender – sits at a table in a hotel in Zeist to be interviewed by NRC and another newspaper. He is here for and against the Dutch junior team, which will play a European Championship qualifier in Moldova this Monday.

A little further down the same road is the “big orange,” as he calls it. He made his debut there in November – as one of the youngest in history, at the age of 17 years and 259 days. He would love to be back there with the Dutch team, which plays a practice match against Germany on Tuesday. “Everyone prefers to be on the other side,” he says. “But I’m glad I’m here.”

He is by far the youngest among the Dutch juniors. All of his teammates were born in 2002, 2003 or 2004 – he was born on March 7, 2006. He skips age categories as if they don’t exist. For him, Young Ajax was just a stopover of just thirteen matches on the way to the first team, where most young players take much longer to mature in a promising team.

His broad upper body, mustache and goatee may make him look older than his age. He speaks calmly and answers briefly but thoughtfully. He calls himself shy – he gets it from his mother, he says. This is especially true when he finds himself in a new environment. And yet he sounds confident and convinced.

“I want to become a better version of myself and ultimately a better defender,” says Hato, a left center back, when asked what his dream is. From the world? “Yes. That people will say that I’m the best.”

Sports Club Feyenoord

He grew up in South Rotterdam and still lives with his parents in Sportdorp, a working-class area just behind the De Kuip stadium in Feyenoord. His mother was born in the Netherlands, has roots in Cape Verde and works as an accountant. His father came from Curacao when he was seven years old and works as an electrician in construction.

Hato does not yet have a driver’s license; Ajax hires a driver to take him back and forth to Amsterdam. He failed the theory exam twice. With a grin: “It has become more difficult.” But seriously: “I will do my best, I will succeed.” These are the plans for the summer.

It is noteworthy that Feyenoord did not scout him. Hato played for two years in the amateur department of the Feyenoord sports club. But the professional club never showed interest. “They didn’t think he was good enough,” his father (himself a Feyenoord fan) told regional channel Rheinmond last year. Sparta saw this in him and he played there for three years before moving to Ajax in 2018.

His 12-year-old brother Elgin is currently studying at the same Sparta youth academy and is also currently in the interest of Ajax. “He’s a midfielder, good on the ball and can defend well,” Hato says proudly. “He’s quite big for his age, I thought so too.”

The speed with which Hato is making his career shows similarities to Matthijs de Ligt, a defender who made his debut for Ajax at the age of seventeen and now plays for Bayern Munich. The difference is that De Ligt did it at a time when the club was stable and he could rely on some experienced players, while Hato emerged in the midst of an administrative and sporting crisis.

Since his debut last January, he has “been through a lot.” Like five different head coaches in just one year. Riots after the end of the Classic against Feyenoord, after which the players had to retire to the Arena locker room for safety reasons. Captaincy at the age of seventeen, as Ajax’s youngest ever player.

He is a bright spot, but at the same time he is affected by the grumpiness in the club. “This makes the situation doubly significant. If you don’t win matches you naturally feel like crap, you don’t feel good. Even though I’ve made some progress myself, this plays a role. It’s difficult. But I try to make the most of it for myself.”

Learn from his mistakes

He hasn’t missed a beat for Ajax in all 39 matches this season. He was still playing on a youth contract while several top European clubs showed interest in him. Last week he signed a new, much improved contract with Ajax until the end of the 2027-28 season. He believed that for his development it was better to stay. “I still have a lot to learn here before I make the move.”

For example: defend more fiercely and dominate possession of the ball more. “I can show even more who I really am. That the enemy has the feeling: there is nothing to be achieved here.”

He looks at a lot of images, how he positions himself, how he builds himself. He regularly communicates with reserve goalkeeper Remko Pasveer, who, for example, notes how he takes a defensive position when crossing from the side.

In January, in a match against Heracles Almelo, Hato made a covering error, resulting in a goal being conceded. According to him, he can quickly get rid of it: after a day, the bad feeling usually goes away. “Every footballer makes mistakes, it’s how you deal with them, how you approach the next match. That’s what I focus on: What am I going to do differently?”

He is trying to improve his coaching: “I work on it every day.” He mentions Jori Pegel, the strength coach at Ajax, who helps him with this. And experienced England midfielder Jordan Henderson is urging him to open his mouth. Hato: “I see what is happening on the field, I have to set it up and direct it.”

His need to be heard more clearly comes from the fact that he often plays alongside Josip Sutalo, a Croatian defender who doesn’t communicate much. “The coach also told him that he had to grow into it, just like I did. It’s a growing process for both of us.”

Part of that process is that he wore the captain’s armband in four matches this season when captain Steven Bergwijn was absent or did not play.

Did you then feel the freedom to say: don’t let me do this, I’m still so young?

“No, I didn’t say that. If this group comes to me, I will include it and will not refuse.”

Do you understand that being captain of Ajax at 17 years old is not ideal?

“What’s not perfect?”

You were still evolving.

“That’s true. I may have grown, but I didn’t feel like I was treated unfairly. With pleasure. If you lose, it can be a burden on you.”

What else does it take to become the best defender in the world?

“I just arrived, I’ve only been playing in the Eredivisie for a year. Much is still needed. In any case, experience. Champions League experience. This is where it all starts: you play at the highest level. Now I think Virgil van Dijk is the best defender, he exudes that in everything except his game. But it’s not that I want to be like him. I want to create my own “something”.

There is a lot of uncertainty at Ajax, such as who will be coach next season. Is this an ideal environment for improvement and learning?

“Maybe not right now. But things can change quickly, that’s what I’m guessing. For Ajax, this situation is certainly a wake-up call that things must change quickly. As an Ajax player, you can’t be fifth.”

Do you also have a goal to win the European Championship or the World Championship with the Dutch national team?

“Of course. The Champions League with the club. And the European Championship, and the World Cup with the Dutch national team. These are the prizes that I want to win. That’s it.”

