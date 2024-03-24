Although Mayor Ahmed Markush (PvdA) said a day earlier that he hoped his city would not turn bluer than usual, in practice there is no way around it. Police are on horseback, on mountain bikes and in vans full of officers armed with long sticks and leg protectors. A platoon of press photographers with cameras at the ready circles around him. Markus subsequently spoke about placing around 600 agents worth over a million euros.

This overwhelming police force is ready to prevent a repeat of the events of January 13 this year. Then a conflict occurred after the leader of Pegida, Edwin Wagensveld, wanted to burn the Koran. A group of angry counter-protesters tried to stop it.

Wagensveld’s demonstration this time was banned by Markus due to fears of serious unrest. After Wagensveld stated that he would not be bothered by the ban, he was given an area ban that prevents him from traveling within Arnhem’s municipal boundaries for six months.

After declaring with great bravado on Saturday that he wouldn’t worry about that either (“Ahmed, see you later,” he wrote on X that morning), there’s a lot of anticipation in the city center. A day earlier, a similar rally in Rotterdam, as well as in Arnhem, a city where, according to Wagensveld, there is a “Muslim mayor,” passed peacefully. In the opinion of the competent authority, this cannot be counted on in Arnhem.

Groups and individuals lingering in Willemsplein are immediately approached by officers and asked to show identification documents. Two demonstrators, under the watchful eye of police, unfurl a banner to express their opposition to the announced burning of the Koran. Police make one arrest: a 38-year-old woman from Warden attempting to burn a Koran she brought with her. This is prevented by applying APV (General Local Regulations).

At the end of Saturday afternoon, arms dealer Wagensveld, who lives in Germany but currently operates mainly on Dutch soil, makes his presence felt again. IN video on XStanding in front of a road sign marking the start of the built-up area, he says he has found a legal way to burn a Koran in the Gelderland capital. “This book will burn in Arnhem,” he announces grimly, waving a copy.

That evening, during an iftar for neighbors at the Noor al-Huda Islamic cultural center, across the Rhine, the reaction to Pegida’s failure was mostly a shrug. “Look, he’s talking about Arnhemmistan!” two mosque members say to each other as they watch Wagensveld’s video. “It must be possible, Arnhemmistan.” And: “We laugh at ourselves quite often here. For example, if someone gets a wind after performing ablution before prayer, and he has to wash again.”

Ashraf, a 21-year-old social science student, is dressed in traditional prayer clothes this evening. After iftar he prays – during evening prayer the community reads the entire Qur’an for one month. “When Wagensveld was here in January, we made the mistake of opposing his actions,” Ashraf says. “We gave him exactly what he wanted: attention. We should have ignored him. That’s how you deal with bullies.”

In a speech by mosque chairman Khaled Muhuti to nearly fifty neighbors and associates attending the iftar, the burning of the Qur’an was little more than a footnote. What’s striking is that Mayor Markus has received widespread praise for his decision to ban the burning of the Koran at the height of Arnhem’s Anti-Racism Week.

There are raw emotions palpable in the story of Islam as a religion of peace and justice, especially with regard to the topic of Gaza. Muhuti then grabs the reporter’s hand: “The fact that the Netherlands, a country that prides itself so much on peace and international law, is so weak in the face of a humanitarian disaster is too hypocritical for words, isn’t it?” ” He grabs the reporter’s hand again. “The government has no other way to listen to CIDI (Israeli interest group in the Netherlands, ed.).”

He swears that he has nothing against Jews. “We are brothers in the book that is in the Koran.” But Israel? That’s a different story. “Did you see that another 800 hectares of land were added this week? Just when the world’s attention is focused on their actions in the Gaza Strip? Smichty.

According to the chairman, nothing fuels a Muslim’s sense of being a second-class citizen more than this conflict, located several thousand kilometers away. “This is about children. In hunger. How can you look away from this?”

Whether Wagensveld will come to Arnhem to carry out his action does not seem to concern the believers present. “I especially think it’s a waste of my tax dollars,” says Mohammed, 30. “But to be honest: there are many more important things going on in the world. Why should I care about one person like that?”

