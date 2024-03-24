SAN MAURO PASCOLI – The program of the 12th edition of Acieloaperto welcomes the second Italian name expected for this summer. After Fulminacci (07.03.2024 in San Mauro Pascoli – FC) one of the most popular singer-songwriters on the local scene in recent years will be a guest – for the first time on the stage of the Romagna festival –: Vasco Brondi, protagonist next August 12th at the Rocca Malatestiana – Cesena. Vasco Brondi’s return is an eagerly awaited one: three years after the release of Paesaggio Dopo la Battaglia, the first album published under his name after the conclusion of the project Le luci della Central Elettrica, the artist from Ferrara has recently announced on his channels a series of concerts (mostly already sold-out) starting from April 2024 together with the new album Un Segno di Vita (15 March via Carosello Records).

Vasco is ready to tell his story also through the book “Piccolo manual of unpopular pop” which is published with the album in limited editions on vinyl and CD. A book of adventures that revolve around writing and recordings, including travel, concerts, meetings, reflections. A real bildungsroman but of a record, a logbook that collects everything that is overflowed from the songs. starting from the first single ‘Illumina tutto’, a song that lives on humanity and empathy. The song follows the common thread of the album, in which a recurring element is fire, which burns, but can also shed light and illuminate especially these dark times.