Thierry Baudet stands on stage between two Flemish ferns and looks into the audience. “Where was PVV then? What about Vlaams Belang? The Forum by Democracy leader is in the middle of a controversy over the vaccination campaign during the coronavirus crisis when he answers his own question: “Nowhere.”

Then it’s the beginning of February. The trees are still without leaves, and the FVD faction has settled in Bruges. The visit is part of the founding campaign of the Flemish branch of the party. In his speech, Bode makes two things clear in one fell swoop. First, the coronavirus is still alive in the minds of the Forum and many voters. And second, in the vibrant far-right sphere, Bode still sees opportunities to distinguish himself.

It is the start of a controversial era for the FVD, which was reduced to just three seats in the November elections. Radical right-wing parties are growing across Europe. They win elections and help run the country. In the Netherlands, the PVV is the largest party and Geert Wilders gains power.

Brain dead

Good times for radical right-wing ideas and downright bad times for a party that has declared itself a movement that will change the system forever. How can the Forum still claim that anti-migration voters are never satisfied if Wilders is soon to form a cabinet around the issue? The triumph of the PVV directly threatens the Forum’s right to exist.

Or not? Anyone who has been closely following the FVD and similar parties in Europe lately will see that a new dividing line is emerging on the radical right. While some of this far-right wing is willing to embrace power, a smaller group is even more steadfast in its embrace of opposition rhetoric. Bode is in the lead.

Even the PVV, says the leader of the FvD in Bruges, is now part of the system. Just like Giorgia Meloni’s Fratelli d’Italia, the National Rally in France and Vox in Spain. According to Bode, they “achieved nothing” and “turned out to be brain dead.”

Photo: Simon Lenskens

Dual agenda

According to Baudet, this happens in the following way: the traditional middle parties have “neutralized” the resistance of the radical right by collaborating with them or otherwise isolating them. “They think: okay, less migration for a while. Then why don’t we open the taps wide again?” He continues, without any evidence, that politicians allow migrants to come to Europe in order to remain in power.

In this new reality, in which the radical right is increasingly involved in governance, the Forum is trying to forge new alliances. Last summer, Bode and several like-minded people signed a statement aimed at perpetuating cooperation between opponents of “global governance.”

The Flemish tour should also enhance this international influence. In Bruges, Bode tells a room of several hundred visitors that they should not only vote for the Forum, but also buy books by local intellectual Sid Luccassen. This is done to support the popularity of the movement. “You have to put your money where your mouth is!”

Photo: Simon Lenskens

Second right wave

The attempt to create a network larger than the party can also be seen at the party conference that the FVD held last weekend in Amsterdam’s Rye. There are thousands of visitors, a stall selling Eau de Thierry perfume for 44 euros, and flyers advertising a group trip to Moscow to celebrate the end of World War II.

Even though the VVD in the Netherlands has shriveled up and is doomed to a supporting role in parliament, it wants to play a leading role internationally – the reason why the VVD invited its soul mate Gustav Kasselstrand as a guest speaker at Rai, the thirty-year parliament. – something who left the radical right Swedish Democratic Party after an argument. Although his old party has been in the coalition in Sweden for a year and a half, Kasselstrand now leads the seatless opposition party Alternative for Sweden.

In his speech, he praises Baudet as a pioneer of the “second wave” of right-wing populist resistance. A movement that, in his opinion, remains far from the compromises that his predecessors are now making. “Attack is the best defense.”

You’re being called a transphobe, or worse: conservative conspiracy theorist Candace Owensart

Another famous person present in Paradise is the Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands. This was praised by John Laughland, the Forum’s ideologue who previously headed a pro-Russian think tank. Bode, who previously stated that “most terrorist attacks are staged,” from the podium expresses condolences to the ambassador in connection with the numerous victims of the terrorist attack in Moscow the day before.

A highlight of the convention was the contribution of the arch-conservative American Candace Owens, a celebrity in far-right circles with five million Instagram followers. Owens’s acquaintance is provided by another acquaintance: masculinity guru Andrew Tate (9 million subscribers on X), a suspected sex trafficker.

Owens tells the packed house that she has now learned to accept the disgust she inflicts on her opponents. “They call you transphobic, homophobic or sexist. Or worse: they call you a conspiracy theorist!” “Just accept the nicknames,” she says. There are shouts, laughter and applause. There are people here who feel heard. Owens gets a standing ovation.

Photo: Simon Lenskens

Dividing lines

Just days before the conference, Owens was fired by her employer, the far-right publication The Daily Wire. This was not so much because of her anti-feminism or flirtation with conspiracy theorists around coronavirus and climate change, but because of her recent criticism of Israel in the wake of the Gaza War and accusations of anti-Semitism.

This is one of the new dividing lines within the radical right. Following the October 7 attacks and the Gaza War, the Forum for Democracy became much more vehemently opposed to Israel than before; Like some other far-right parties, there is a tendency within the party to view Israel as the plaything of larger forces that are said to be bent on death and destruction. This distinguishes the Forum from the PVV, which remains openly pro-Israel.

In Rai, many FVD members now view the PVV as an ordinary power party. “Wilders was Mark Rutte’s mentor. Everything you saw with Rutte, he got from Gert,” says Marcel de Graaf in the lobby of the conference center. De Graaf ran for years for the PVV in the European Parliament, switched to the Forum two years ago and heads the Belgian FVD list in this year’s European elections.

PVV will simply implement VVD policiesMarcel de GraafFVD politician

Of course, says De Graaf, he would rather work with PVV than with GroenLinks-PvdA. But while the PVV governs with fewer right-wing parties, he has little confidence in it. “PVV will simply implement VVD’s policies. This will not be a right-wing cabinet of ministers at all.”

De Graaf is modest in his hopes: one place for the Flemish list, one for the Dutch list compiled by Ralph Dekker. The task is not easy, given the popularity of competitors Vlaams Belang and PVV.

Distrust of the media, governments and other parties is a binding factor in the Rai hall. When Pearl Davis on stage asks Owens and Bode what “the best way to fight the globalist agenda is,” Bode replies, “That’s exactly what we’re doing here: coming together.” Let me add right away: “We are no longer subservient to our opponents. We now think: up is yours! We are doing our job!”

Read also: Bode no longer supports Israel, and this is a significant turn on the radical right flank

Share Write to the editor