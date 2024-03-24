A World Apart; Director: Riccardo Milani; Story and Screenplay: Michele Astori and Riccardo Milani; Photography: Saverio Guarna; Editing: Patrizia Ceresani and Francesco Renda; Scenography: Marta Maffucci; Costumes: Alberto Moretti; Cast: Antonio Albanese, Virginia Raffaele, Alessandra Barbonetti, Sergio Meogrossi, Corrado Oddi and “Pescasseroli characters”; Executive producers: Saverio Guarascio, Mandella Quilici, Gianluca Mizzi, Ludovica Rapisarda; Produced by: Mario Gianani and Lorenzo Gangarossa for Wilside, a Fremantle group company in association with Medusa Film; Distribution: Medusa Film; Duration: 112 minutes.

Riccardo Milani, after the more recent Io, noi e Gaber and Grazie Ragazzi, returns with a comedy with social implications that aims to deal with timeless themes, with a bitter, and at the same time sweet, irony. He spent years in the small mountain towns of Abruzzo, having the opportunity to get to know and expose in his films, communities, schools and inhabitants resigned to the migration of young people and the decadence of rural and mountain places.

Accompanying Milani in this world apart are Antonio Albanese and Virginia Raffaele, together with a cast of local people, non-professionals, who enrich the comedy. Out on March 28th in more than 500 Italian theaters.

A new life seems to be opening up for elementary school teacher Michele Cortese (Antonio Albanese). After 40 years of teaching in the Roman jungle, he managed to get assigned to the Cesidio Gentile Institute known as Jurico: a school made up of a single multi-class school, with children aged 7 to 10, in the heart of the Abruzzo National Park with the fictional name Cliff (Opi).

Thanks to the help of the vice-principal Agnese (Virginia Raffaele) and the children, he overcomes his metropolitan inadequacy and becomes one of them. When everything seems to be going well, however, the news arrives that the school, due to lack of enrolments, will close in June. Thus begins a race against time to avoid its closure in any way.

The film tells the story of the battle of the two teachers who, rebelling against decisions made from above, organize a real human and cultural resistance of the entire community to save the lessons. A collective, creative and possible solution to be taken as an example against the attitude of those who adapt to suffer without trying to do something.

As the locals suggest to him, Michele Cortese does not have to do anything other than “do his hair”, adapt to the way of life because “We are not in the world of dreams, but in a world apart”, we hear Agnese say: in a place in which meetings with the students’ mothers are held in a stable; where you are available 24 hours a day not only for the children but also for all other family members; in a place where those who want to stay are strange, just as the teacher who allowed himself to be transferred spontaneously is strange.

“I think that in recent times the civic sense and the sense of community in each of us has often been trampled on and put aside, but also kept alive and that, at the first opportunity, manages to come out. People need justice in which they can recognize themselves and need to find a small redemption by trying to do something rather than always lowering their heads and getting used to the worst by accepting it without reacting” said Riccardo Milani.

The film is reminiscent of Welcome to the South, due to the alienation of the protagonist – who wears moccasins in the snow – at finding himself in an unknown place where the inhabitants speak mainly in dialect. It would be better to say Welcome to the center!

Specifically, under the magnifying glass are the modest rural and mountain areas of the hinterland which are on the verge of depopulation, but here rather than a criticism of their backwardness, the valorisation of small towns and how much education public builds the foundations of the community and its future. Not only that, the theme of brain drain is strong: in this case the conflict between opening up to modernity, with very different rhythms and challenges, and remaining anchored to one’s roots, aiming, however, not at immobility, is at the center of attention. , but to grow their territory and take advantage of often overlooked opportunities.

On this theme, the splendid quote from the master Michele of the anthropologist Vito Teti on the concept of remanence: “The right to migrate corresponds to the right to stay, building another sense of places and of oneself. Feeling anchored and at the same time disoriented in a place to be protected and at the same time radically regenerated. Leaving and staying are the two poles of the history of humanity.”

Antonio Albanese, like his Michele, knows how to style himself well in the role, whether it is a strange, serious character or halfway between the two versions, as he has often performed chameleon-like on the big screen. Virginia Raffaele makes a good impression as a co-protagonist, casting herself in the convincing role of a true Abruzzo native, with great ideals but which she manages to put into practice.

The choice of a mostly native cast and non-professional actors winks at the neorealism of La terra trema and Bicycle Thieves. Regardless, I didn’t notice any profound flaws in the acting, on the contrary it seemed functional to the plot, to the truthfulness of the story and to the way of life that we tried to tell with great precision. Even children’s spontaneity, correct timing and expressions are to be appreciated.

Positive note also on the photography front, especially with regards to the very long shots functional to the story, to mark the day and night, and rich in emotional charge which show the snow-covered Abruzzo landscape, the flora and fauna, as well as the typical animals local.

Choosing to talk about more or less dramatic themes through a comic interpretation and with an ironic attitude, in my opinion helps to face reality better and open one’s eyes. A World Apart in its simplicity, manages to entertain with lightheartedness and bitterness, and also reserves us some exciting scenes.

“My attempt is to be able to say things through films that are sometimes funny, touching, emotional and try to be moving, films in which people can recognize themselves by sharing its aims and approach.” I can say that Milani’s attempt was achieved, without too many pretensions.

There are no particular unforgettable soundtracks, except for the final tribute to Ivan Graziani which leaves a sweet sensation, full of hope and love.

Overall, the film works and reaches the viewer without beating around the bush. Perhaps there are too many narrative lines, inserted with the explicit aim of raising public awareness of the most relevant and current social issues of our country; it is probably still necessary to indoctrinate and leave this type of studied message, through the medium of cinema.