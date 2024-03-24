loading…

Kate Middleton was declared to be suffering from a dangerous form of cancer. Photo/Reuters

LONDON – A cancer diagnosis is a heart-wrenching blow for anyone, but it comes with even more complications if you’re a member of the royal family.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, 42, announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer, in a video on her social media platforms. “In January, I had major stomach surgery in London. And at that time, my condition was considered not cancerous,” he said. “The operation was successful (but) after the operation (doctors) discovered cancer.” The princess later explained that she was undergoing chemotherapy as a “precaution”.

The announcement follows weeks of speculation about Kate’s health after she withdrew from public appearances for “planned stomach surgery” in January, and after King Charles, 75, also announced a diagnosis of an undisclosed form of cancer. The lack of transparency surrounding the princess’ whereabouts and condition has fueled conspiracy theories and rampant speculation.

Kate’s video, which didn’t specify what type of cancer she was battling, appeared to be a direct response to the confusion and anger: She explained that she and husband Prince William, 41, wanted time to break the news to their children, Prince George. , 10; Princess Charlotte, 8; and Prince Louis, 5.

6 Impacts of Kate Middleton’s Cancer on the British Empire

1. Loss of a Symbol of Strength and Longevity for the British Royal Family



Photo/Reuters

According to USA Today, the British monarchy has long been a symbol of strength and longevity in England, illustrated by the slogan “keep calm and carry on”. But now, as two senior members of the royal family battle a potentially fatal illness, his condition appears much weaker.

“We as a nation realized that our monarch was undergoing cancer treatment… and now we’ve had a double whammy,” said Katie Nicholl, author of “The New Royals” and Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent. “So the royal family looks very vulnerable.”

“Queen Elizabeth II supposedly said, ‘I have to be seen to be believed,’” said Carolyn Harris, co-editor of “English Consorts: Power, Influence and Dynasty,” and a professor at the University of Toronto School of Continuing Studies. The Queen is “constantly appearing in public and traveling.” Without its two most important members in the public eye, the monarchy would suffer.

But as Nicholl notes, the Windsors have survived crises before: “The show will go on, because it has to.”

2. Kate and William’s public appearances will be reduced



Photo/Reuters

It seems that way. “We will most likely see William and Catherine and their children out of the public eye,” Harris said.