MOSCOW – Just hours after gunmen stormed a popular concert venue on the outskirts of the Russian capital, Moscow, on Friday evening, killing hundreds of people, injuring many and setting the building on fire, the extremist group ISIS took to Telegram to claim responsibility.

The group said the attack was carried out by its Afghan branch, IS-K, or ISIS in Khorasan Province – the same group that was behind twin bombings in Iran in January that killed 94 people at the shrine of former Quds Force commander Qassem. Soleimani.

5 Reasons Russia Became the Target of the ISIS-Khorasan Attack

1. ISIS Has a Track Record of Attacking Russia



“IS-K has a track record of attacking Russian targets,” Luke Coffey, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, told Arab News. “For example, IS-K was behind the attack on the Russian embassy in Kabul in September 2022. Additionally, IS-K may be unhappy with the deepening ties between Moscow and the Taliban.”

Founded in 2015 by frustrated former members of the Pakistani Taliban who sought harsher methods to spread their extreme interpretation of Islam, IS-K operates primarily in ungoverned rural areas of Afghanistan.

2. Does not have territorial clarity because the Taliban is in power



From this initial obscurity, ISIS-K attracted global attention in August 2021 amidst the chaos of the Taliban’s return to power when its members bombed Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, killing more than 170 people, among them 13 US military personnel.

US operations have reduced ISIS-K’s numbers significantly, but following the withdrawal of Western troops from Afghanistan in 2021, the group is once again growing and growing. The Taliban now routinely engages in combat against IS-K as it threatens its ability to govern.

ISIS-K and its affiliates previously claimed responsibility for random attacks they did not directly carry out, raising initial skepticism about their role in the attacks in Moscow. However, US intelligence has confirmed the authenticity of the claims.

In fact, the US issued a warning to its citizens in Russia on March 7, highlighting “reports that extremist groups have plans in the near future to target large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts.”

3. ISIS’s Show of Strength Outside Afghanistan



On the same day that the US embassy in Moscow issued this warning, Commander of US Central Command in the Middle East – CENTCOM – General Michael Kurilla, said in a briefing that the risk of attacks originating from Afghanistan was increasing.