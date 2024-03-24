loading…

Russia changed the narrative in the conflict with Ukraine due to NATO involvement. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Russia’s narrative in the Ukrainian conflict has changed. Initially, Russia said it was carrying out what it described for more than two years as a “special military operation” in Ukraine. But, now the conflict has “become a war” because of the involvement of the West.

5 Reasons Russia Changed the Narrative of the War Against Ukraine and NATO

1. Initially a Special Military Operation that Did Not Harass Russian Citizens



According to Reuters, President Vladimir Putin coined the term “special military operations” – the Russian initials are SVO – on February 24 2022, the day he launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. By using this euphemism, he created expectations of an action that would be limited in time and scale and would not disrupt the normal lives of most Russian citizens.

He also shut down criticism of the invasion and made it a crime to describe the war as war by signing a law establishing long prison sentences for “discrediting” the armed forces or spreading “false information” about them.

2. Existential Struggle



The idea that Russia is not truly at war has become impossible to maintain, given the huge number of casualties, the huge increases in defense spending and military production, and the frequency of Ukrainian attacks not only in border regions but also deep into Russian territory.

Putin continued to refer to the SVO but increasingly portrayed the conflict in Russia as an existential struggle similar to that waged by the Soviet Union against Nazi Germany in the Second World War. He accused Western countries of using Ukraine as a theater to wage war against Russia by supplying weapons, money and intelligence.

3. The need for national support



Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the SVO had become a war as the West joined Ukraine’s side. He said everyone needed to understand this for the sake of their “internal mobilization” – a phrase that suggests the Kremlin was demanding a change in national mindset to rally the entire country’s support for the war effort.

4. Wider Invasion of Ukrainian Territory



The shift in language came five days after Putin won a new six-year term in presidential elections, in which two candidates who opposed the war were barred.

Russia is also now increasingly talking about the need to seize more Ukrainian land – Putin said this week that it might need to create a buffer zone to protect its own territory from attack, and Peskov said Russia should completely “liberate” the four Ukrainian regions it controls.

They had claimed it as their own but controlled only part of it.

5. The Ukraine War Was Mission Important



The shift in their language suggests that Putin, emboldened by Russian advances in recent weeks and delays in new U.S. aid supplies to Ukraine, has now turned the war into a central mission of his administration.

A key question in the coming months will be whether Putin decides, in addition to the “internal mobilization” that Peskov called for, to carry out actual mobilization as he ordered in 2022, when an additional 300,000 reservists are called into battle.

(ahm)