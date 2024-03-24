loading…

Bill Clinton was once the target of an Al Qaeda bomb attack in Manila, Philippines. Photo/Reuters

MANILA – Air Force One carrying President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton was making its final landing in Manila on November 23, 1996. At that time, the US Secret Service received alarming intelligence: an explosive device had been planted in the path of the motorcade towards the capital of the Philippines.

Acting quickly, agents switched to a backup route to Clinton’s hotel, thwarting a suspected al Qaeda attempt to assassinate the United States president minutes after his arrival to attend the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

“As the motorcade proceeded along a jammed alternative route, Philippine security officials discovered a powerful bomb on a bridge over which the convoy may have passed and an SUV abandoned nearby containing an AK-47 assault rifle,” four retired agents told Reuters.

The assassination attempt, which appears to be one of Al Qaeda’s earliest attempts to attack the US, was mentioned briefly in books published in 2010 and 2019.

Now, eight retired secret service agents – seven of whom are in Manila – have provided Reuters with the most detailed report to date on the failed plot.

Reuters found no evidence of a US government investigation into Clinton’s assassination attempt. The news agency also could not independently determine whether the intelligence agency was carrying out a covert investigation.

1. Still kept secret by the Secret Service



Photo/Reuters

For several Secret Service agents interviewed by Reuters, the events in Manila still leave unanswered questions.

“I always wondered why I didn’t go back to Manila to monitor any investigation,” said Gregory Glod, the Secret Service’s top intelligence agent in Manila and one of seven agents speaking out for the first time. “Instead, they flew me out the day after Clinton left.”

“There was an incident,” said Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. “It remains confidential.” He declined to say what action, if any, the United States was taking in response.

2. Bill Clinton Remains Silent



Photo/Reuters