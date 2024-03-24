loading…

Three teenagers in Houston, USA, succeeded in robbing a bank. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – Most kids spend their spring break from school playing video games, watching TV, or hanging out with their friends, but three Houston teenagers decided to make better use of their free time by robbing a local bank.

Police claim that the three boys walked into a Wells Fargo bank in the Greenspoint area north of Houston on March 14, gave a threatening note to the teller, and managed to escape on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. When the police arrived and checked the surveillance footage, they were shocked to see that the bank robber was so young.

“The younger of the two kids, unusual for a bank robbery, this is the first time I’ve seen that,” Mike Schneider, a retired juvenile district court judge, told ABC13. “I wonder if this sophistication is very low or maybe it has something to do with adults. That’s not unusual.”

Police have not revealed whether anyone else was involved in the bizarre theft, but for now the three “little bastards” have been charged with robbery by threat, a second-degree felony. If convicted, they could face probation until they are 18 or juvenile hall until they are 19, according to one criminal defense attorney.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, although the three teenage bank robbers, ages 11, 12 and 16, did not display weapons during the heist, from the notes they gave the teller, they were believed to be armed.

After checking the bank’s cameras, the FBI began putting up posters that read “Recognize this ‘Little Rascal’? Believe it or not, they just robbed a bank.” Not long after the photos of the three perpetrators spread, the parents of the two youngest children came forward and handed over their sons. The 16-year-old was recognized after being involved in an unrelated fight and was handled by law enforcement officers.

“There was nothing light about this crime,” former FBI investigator Bill Daly told Inside Edition. “If the police break into a bank, no matter how young the perpetrator is, if they pose a threat, something bad could happen.”

(ahm)