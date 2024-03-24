loading…

Hezbollah drones are able to penetrate Israel’s air defenses. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Two Hezbollah drones crashed in the Galilee Panhandle area in northern Israel. That was reported by the Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation.

“Two Hezbollah drones crashed near Kfar Blum in northern Israel and a fire broke out there,” the Israeli media reported.

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported: “Sirens heard in northern Israel following drone infiltration from Lebanon.”

“The Upper Galilee Regional Council reported that emergency teams in Kfar Blum extinguished the fire that broke out after the attack,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Hezbollah group announced that it had launched air strikes with two drones on two Iron Dome platforms at Israel’s Kfar Blum site on Saturday (23/3/2024).

The group said in a statement that the attack “accurately hit the target.”

In a separate statement, the group announced that the Ramim barracks and spy equipment at a radar site in occupied Lebanon’s Shebaa Ranch had been “targeted with artillery shells and directly hit.”

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that Wadi Saluki in southern Lebanon was targeted by Israeli artillery shells.

Tensions flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in what was the deadliest clash since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

(ahm)