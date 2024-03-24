Giugliano, 14 year old died after an illness in class: hypotheses on what could have caused her sudden death

They are all saddened and shocked by what happened in the Giugliano school on the morning of Friday 22 March. Due to a sudden illness, a 14-year-old died and the doctors’ attempts to keep her alive, despite their resuscitation efforts, were of no avail.

In order to understand what happened, the investigators therefore decided to transport the body to the hospital morgue. It is not yet clear whether or not they have ordered an autopsy. However, the hypothesis that seems to be most plausible for this disappearance seems to be a heart attack or an aneurysm.

The classmates, the professors and all those who witnessed the scene are currently in shock from the serious loss suffered. For all of them, it was the first period of class and everything was proceeding normally. When suddenly, the girl, whose name was Maria, collapsed after feeling ill. The adults present quickly became alarmed and asked for the prompt intervention of the health workers.

The doctors who intervened immediately realized that the situation was truly desperate. For this reason they tried for a long time to revive her. But in the end, they had no choice but to surrender and then witness his heartbreaking death. Their attempts to keep her alive were of no avail.

What happened to the 14 year old who died due to a sudden illness

CREDIT: DRONE SNAP

The events occurred in the early morning of Friday 23 March. Precisely in the Guglielmo Marconi institute, in Giugliano, which is located in the province of Naples. For everyone it seemed to be a day like any other.

From what some local media wrote, the girl would have entered class late, but nothing would have ever predicted the arrival of such a drama. One of her professors, in remembering her, said that she dreamed of becoming an actress.

He described her as a sunny, polite, respectful and attentive person. In a long post on her social media, she wanted to say goodbye to her and also wanted to talk about her sweetness and her great passion for theatre. Now all we have to do is wait for further investigations to understand the cause of her death.