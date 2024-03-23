Gaia and Mida broke up: here’s what happened in the last daytime of Amici di Maria De Filippi.

One of the most beautiful couples of Amici 23 could have literally exploded suddenly. We are referring to Gaia and Mida, two very sweet and much loved boys. What happened to their love story?

The truth about their crisis was made public during this afternoon’s daytime show. Let’s try to clarify the issue.

Friends 23: what happened in the last daytime?

Like every day, another afternoon episode of Amici di Maria De Filippi was broadcast this afternoon too. We are referring to daytime, or rather the daily strip that follows the lives of the kids even in the moments when they are not dancing or singing.

Today’s episode focused on Holden, who has recently been experiencing a period of stress and tension. The boy lost his head in front of the coach and Dustin, complaining of an illness that for many would have to do with his mental health.

The second part of the program instead focused on the story between Midas and Gaia. The two are definitely the couple of this edition as they have become closer and in love little by little day after day.

Now, however, things seem to be going differently as the two have been in crisis for some time, so much so that things have changed drastically and suddenly. What happened? Has something changed between the two?

Gaia and Midas say goodbye: is this the end?

The bond between Gaia and Midas has always been very special, as the two are very sweet and have shown that they care about each other very much. They have therefore given life to an engaging story without skipping ahead, even if the distance between them is currently increasingly present.

They both talked about a big change in their relationship, a sort of situation that the two have tried to deal with without success. Gaia is a person who loves solving problems while Christian withdraws into himself.

It therefore seems that the boy is no longer interested in the beautiful dancer, even if we don’t know the reason for all this. Today Midas asked Gaia for a pause for reflection, but the girl dismissed him with a “you already know what I think”.

The two burst into tears and this makes it clear that the story between them has come to an end, at least for now. Will they be able to recover their relationship or has their “Rosso Fuoco” love died out even before it came to fruition?