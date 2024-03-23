The Yamaha XSR 900, since its birth, has been a motorcycle that lends itself very well to customization. In fact, there are countless customization kits available, from the XR9 Carbona to the Y’s Gear superstructure set with the iconic colors of the YZR500. Yamaha also proposed various customized liveries, such as the XSR 900 Abarth, and the XSR Sport Heritage. Last year the Iwata company presented the XSR900 GP, a tribute to the racing bikes of the past with dedicated fairings in a classic style.

On this basis, at the Osaka Motor Show the guys from Y’s Gear presented two kits that revive the myth of the legendary FZ400R and RZV500R.