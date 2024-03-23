Presidential candidate

The fact has been rejected by Gálvez, who questioned the decision of the national leader and asks to also consider all Mexicans who currently do not have a livelihood to eat.

“As the saying goes, ‘the streetlight, the darkness of your house’. Well, the truth of the matter is that supporting the (Nicolás) Maduro regime seems unacceptable to me. Maduro expels 7.7 million Venezuelans who had jobs, who had in life, who had a project in Venezuela and with their policies of authoritarianism, with their policies of alliance with the army, with everything that happened in Venezuela, Venezuelans have had to go out and look for a better life,” said Gálvez

To conclude his speech, he stressed that it would be better to put pressure on the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and hold him responsible for improving the quality of life of all migrants.

“This is how I would like to see it, just as he turns against the opposition, he turns against Maduro, but I think he is afraid of him,” he stated.

