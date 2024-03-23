loading…

Rescuers extinguish a fire at the Crocus City Hall concert venue which caught fire following a shooting incident, outside Moscow, Russia, March 22, 2024. Photo/REUTERS/Yulia Morozova

NEW YORK – As many as 60 people were killed and more than 140 people were injured when armed terrorists opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers near Moscow on Friday (22/3/2024).

It was one of the deadliest attacks in Russia in decades.

The Islamic State group (ISIS), which once tried to control large parts of Iraq and Syria, claimed responsibility for the attack. It cannot be confirmed whether this claim is true.

World leaders immediately condemned this terrorist act.

“The members of the Security Council strongly condemn the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack on a concert hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, Russian Federation, on March 22, 2024. The members of the Security Council underscore the need to hold accountable the perpetrators, organizers, funders and sponsors of despicable acts of terrorism this and bring them to justice,” said a statement from the UN Security Council.

White House spokesman John Kirby said, “The images are horrific and difficult to watch, and our thoughts are obviously with the victims of this horrific shooting attack.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stressed, “The entire world community is obliged to condemn this terrible crime. All efforts are being made to save humanity.”

Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak stated, “Let’s be honest about this: Ukraine had absolutely nothing to do with this incident.”

“We are facing a massive, all-out war with the Russian regular army and the Russian Federation as a country. And whatever happens, everything will be decided on the battlefield,” Podolyak said.