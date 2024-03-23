Montreal, March 23, 2024 – Italy shines on day three of the 2024 World Figure Skating Championships, the main event of the season, currently taking place at the Bell Center in Montreal.

Thanks to Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri (Fiamme Azzurre), who were able to show an enchanting performance at the World Championships, in which they defended the title of vice world champions.

The pair of European and National dance champions took home the best rhythm dance of the season with a score of 87.52, the result of a very solid performance from a technical point of view and excellent from an artistic point of view.

Ahead of them are only the Americans Chalk-Bates, the current champions and capable of scoring 90.08 points, while the Canadian Gilles-Poirier is in third place with 86.51 points.

Unfortunately, the second Italian couple in the competition, Victoria Manni and Carlo Roethlisberger (Icelab), fail to qualify for the free dance by only 3 points. They are in 25th place with 63.64 points, which is just over one point from their personal best of 64.89.

In the women’s race, Sarina Joos (Bolzano speed skater) finished twentieth. The Italian champion finished nineteenth in both parts of the race, scoring a total of 167.04 points.

The World Figure Skating Championships will be broadcast in its entirety on the Discovery+ platform, with live coverage on Eurosport linear channels as well as RAI Sport+HD. Below is the competition program (Italian time):

Saturday, March 23

18.30: free dance

23:00: men free.

Photo by Diego Barbieri FISG