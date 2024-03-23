Sydney, March 23, 2024 – It’s the story of the national women’s curling team, once again. The Azzurre are flying to the World Cup finals in Sydney, Canada.

The team consisting of Stefania Constantini (Fiamme Oro), Elena Antonia Matis (CC Dolomiti), Angela Romei (Fiamme Gialle) and Giulia Zardini Lacedelli (CC Dolomiti), accompanied by Marta Lo Deserto (CC Dolomiti) in a reserve role, won with a score of 7 -4. Denmark.

The match, after an empty first half, remained in absolute balance for a long time (1-1 after three endings and 3-3 after five).

Italy took the match to their side by stealing the seventh and eighth hands. Having a solid 4-point advantage, the Italians controlled the situation until the end.

Thus, for the first time in history, Italy will finish the Women’s World Cup in the top four positions.

There is no time to rest, because the Italians will return to the ice at 21:00 on Saturday to play the semi-finals.

The opponent will be Switzerland, winners of the last four World Cups and capable of beating the Italian team in the penultimate match of the round-robin tournament, which took place yesterday.

Photo: World Curling Federation