And that’s certainly what you want when you buy an M5.

Hybrid used to be a dirty word for car enthusiasts, but today, as a car enthusiast, you should be happy with hybrids. Why? This ensures that manufacturers can still provide powerful engines in cars. For example, thanks to hybrid technology, the Revuelto still features a naturally aspirated V12 engine.

So BMW won’t have to downsize the new M5 just yet. It will still have the big V8 engine, but paired with an electric motor. Sure, it will be a heavy unit, but at least you still have a V8.

Now one hybrid is not like another hybrid. In some PHEVs, the electric motor is intended solely for performance rather than for all-electric drive. For example, the new C63 has an electric range of exactly 13 kilometers.

However, with the new M5 you can drive to work entirely electric. BMW boss Oliver Zipse revealed the M5’s range during a press conference last Thursday: an all-electric range of more than 70 km.

On the one hand, this is certainly not why you buy the M5. On the other hand: it makes the M5 much more interesting as a daily driver. You can drive very economically and let the V8 roar at any moment. Not so crazy, just a hybrid…

Oddly enough, range was the only number Zipse mentioned in the M5, as if it were the most important thing. We’ll have to wait a little longer to get the really important numbers. We haven’t been given a reveal date yet, all we know is that the new M5 will go into production in July.

Photo: new M5 on the Ring, spotted by @spotcrewda

This article: With the new M5 you can drive to work all-electrically, first appeared on Ruetir.