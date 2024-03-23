Lanuvio, March 23, 2024 – In Lanuvio, everything is ready for the “Wine Tour with the Emperors,” an initiative developed by the municipal administration to enhance the winemaking and culture of the region. “Those who come to us tomorrow – emphasize Deputy Mayor Valeria Viglietti and Prime Minister Alessandro De Santis – will be able to discover and appreciate the tastes and treasures of Lanuvio by purchasing a comprehensive ticket for 8 euros, which allows entry to the museums and tasting of local wines.”

The tasting kit can be obtained from the information point in Piazza Carlo Fontana and will give you entry into the museum’s sites, including the medieval tower and the exhibition “Lord Savile Lumley’s Excavations at the Sanctuary of Juno Sospita at Lanuvio” in the Segrete di Palazzo Colonna-Il Cantinone. The first reception, scheduled from 9.30 to 13.00, will feature the following companies: Silvestri, Luna Del Casale, Di Marzio and La Meridiana.

Photos via 2

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.