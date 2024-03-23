The wave of crime in Latin American countries has increased and with it the search for measures that can stop these criminals. Likewise, in his desire to implement a strong hand, the leader of the Salvadoran country, Nayib Bukele, developed in his regime the controversial Bukele method, characterized by his violence and authoritarianism to combat crime.

For this reason, the political scientist Alonso Cárdenas, coordinator of Political Sciences at the Antonio Ruiz de Montoya University, told us in an interview for La República his point of view after the ‘boom’ of this phenomenon in Latin America.

Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, imposes an authoritarian regime in his country. Photo: AFP

—Why are authoritarian governments acclaimed in South American countries?

—Well, not all governments, but we could point out that there is a certain predilection among Latin American citizens for the figures of messianic, megalomaniac leaders and authoritarian regimes (…). It is because the democratic system in Latin America has not had good results in combating inequality. It is the most unequal region in the world and has not had results in the fight against violence, being the most violent continent in the world in terms of homicides.

Our region is basically about procedures, but not about content, that is, fundamental rights, such as security, health, education, are not materialized through public goods and services, (that is why) the image is sought in some way of the messianic leader, who can move the countries forward and not through a public, institutional, democratic policy process. Because in general terms, citizens are looking for an answer, which unfortunately the democratic systems have not given us, or have not lived up to the expectations of the population and that is why they turn towards the authoritarian trait.

—What do you think of the popularity of the methodologies of the Government of the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, which seek to be applied in Latin America?

—I consider that such high popularity must be taken with a grain of salt because it rests on the figure of the authoritarian leader and not on an institutional process, since President Bukele actually has more than 90% approval, but at the time Alberto Fujimori also had it. , and Hugo Chávez, because these figures rest on an emotional bond with people, but not with an institutional process of public policy.

Furthermore, these popularitys are usually short-lived. However, the phenomenon of caudillos, which has been repeated for years in Latin America, I do not doubt will occur again.

—What are the differences between an authoritarian government and a dictatorship?

—The dictatorship does not have any makeup of a democratic regime, it is commanded by a person who concentrates all power in his hands, there is no division of powers; the media is controlled, etc. While in authoritarian regimes there is a hint of division of powers, of political pluralism, of freedom of the media, criticism and formal opposition are allowed, unlike dictatorships, where this does not happen.

—Are the application of authoritarian measures necessary in South American governments?

—I believe that they are realities that cannot be compared, because, if we wanted to apply the Bukele model in South America, first, we would have to destroy the institutions. The president would concentrate all power, the Supreme Court and Congress would be followers of the presidential figure; second, all opposition would be completely censored as in El Salvador; third, a policy would be applied where due process, the presumption of innocence and the most basic human rights are not respected; Fourth, the State would not be responsible for the deaths, torture, and forced disappearances that occur within the prison system.

Therefore, there is no presumption of innocence, that is, anyone who has tattoos is arrested and there are deaths in the custody of the state, therefore, these elements would be inapplicable.

Because, furthermore, basically in several South American countries, the complexity of crime is a little higher than in El Salvador. For example, in the Peruvian case, the most important figure in crime is not the gang, but illegal mining, drug trafficking, human trafficking, hitmen, theft of auto parts, land trafficking, etc. That is to say, the criminal industry of Peru and that of several Latin American countries is much more sophisticated and diversified than in El Salvador.

—Is democracy in South America weakening due to the popularity of the authoritarian measures of these governments?

—Democracy in South America has been weakening beyond the figure of President Bukele (whom I take as a reference), because the inefficiency of public management, widespread corruption have meant that if you watch Latinobarómetro the disappointment with democracy is every ever greater. So I believe that there is a process of self-destruction of the democratic system due to its ineptitude.

Public management does not work, public policies are very weak and corruption is widespread and this generates a cause-effect relationship, which desperately seeks caudillo alternatives in the face of the implosion of a public apparatus that is clearly not working and is not available. the height of people’s expectations.

