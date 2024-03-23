Who spread the news about Liliana Resinovich’s pregnancy and abortion in 1993: the fourth degree truth

How did the news of Sebastiano Visintin’s environmental interception and the story of Liliana Resinovich’s pregnancy and abortion in 1993 leak out? The truth emerged during the last episode of the Quarto Grado television show.

Discussing the news in the studio were her husband Sebastiano Visintin and the Resinovich family consultant. The latter, Dr. Marano, explained that it was her brother Sergio Resinovich who spread Sebastiano’s wiretap, because the man is using every weapon in his possession to reach the truth. All he and the family want is to find out how Liliana died.

Immediately afterwards, Visintin’s comment arrived, saying he was disgusted. That of the pregnancy and abortion of 1993, in his opinion, would not be relevant in the investigations. The man doesn’t think it’s right that an intimate secret of a now deceased woman has been told to everyone. He then explained that he never knew the truth about that child. Lilli had confessed it to him and he had accompanied her to have the abortion. However, she suffered from it and she would never tell him who her father was and he would never ask her questions, respecting her privacy.

For the family, however, it would be an important detail. In the wiretap, Liliana’s husband states that perhaps that son was Claudio Sterpin’s. Why would he say something like that if he always claimed that he was unaware of the relationship between his wife and the man? Indeed, he has always accused Sterpin of making it all up. Precisely for this reason, his brother Sergio accuses Sebastiano of having always lied. What is the truth? What relevance will this story have in the investigation into Liliana Resinovich’s death?

For the moment, we await the complete report of the second autopsy on Liliana Resinovich’s body after the exhumation. The judge drew up 25 points that will need to be clarified and which were never answered in the investigations. Among the most important questions are the time of her death and her manner. Did Liliana Resinovich take her own life or did she die at someone’s hands?