New appointment on Nove on Sunday 24 March with ‘Che tempo che fa’ by Fabio Fazio. Among the guests of the episode there will be Gianna Nannini, who will present her new upcoming album, and Enrico Mentana. There will also be a speech by Roberto Burioni, Full Professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, the usual story of current affairs of ‘Che Tempo Che Fa’, the little letter by Luciana Littizzetto, the anecdotes of Ornella Vanoni and the appointment with ‘Che Tempo Che Fa – Il Tavolo’.