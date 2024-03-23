A rare and dangerous bacterial infection is spreading rapidly in Japan and has sparked global alarm. Although it is not a new phenomenon, the rapid spread of this disease has raised concern among experts. Streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS), commonly known as ‘flesh-eating disease’, is characterized by symptoms such as fever, rashes, peeling skin and low blood pressure. This condition has the potential to be fatal.

For more than thirty years, the health authorities of the Asian country have classified this disease. However, currently, it is causing concern and astonishment due to the speed with which it is spreading.

What is streptococcal toxic shock?

In most cases, this disease is caused by a bacteria known as group A streptococcus. The most serious, highly contagious and potentially lethal manifestation of this infection is streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS).

Initially detected in 1992, the disease had, at that time, an annual average of 100 to 200 cases. However, in 2023, the number of affected people rose to 941. Toxic shock syndromes are triggered by toxins released by bacteria.

The rapid spread of this infection is generating concern globally. Photo: iStock

Bacteria commonly associated with these syndromes include Streptococcus pyogenes and Staphylococcus aureus, although other bacteria may also be involved. In addition to the usual symptoms, symptoms linked to the specific underlying infection may also occur, such as mastitis, osteomyelitis, necrotizing fasciitis, or pneumonia.

In the case of streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS), which is currently gaining attention in Japan, the bacteria infects deep tissues and the circulatory system. If strep enters the bloodstream, muscles, and lungs—a rare event—symptoms can worsen rapidly, leading to severe hypotension, multiple organ failure, and, in extreme cases, death.

What are your symptoms?

It is important to note that the majority of people affected by a streptococcal infection do not present symptoms. In cases where they manifest, a sore throat is typically experienced (mainly in children) and skin infections mostly; In addition, it causes mild illnesses, such as tonsillitis, pharyngitis, cellulitis and scarlet fever.

Transmission occurs through close contact with an infected person and can be transmitted through coughing. Photo: Freepick

How many cases of STSS were detected?

In 2023, STSS cases reached a record of 941 and, in the first two months of 2024, 378 cases have already been recorded.

These infections have been identified in 45 of Japan’s 47 prefectures, raising concerns. For now, health authorities are recommending that the population adopt basic preventive measures, such as frequent hand washing and proper wound care.