The weather in Monterrey for this Saturday, March 23, determines that there will be clear skies with 24 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 26 degrees.

In relation to humidity, it will be around 46%.

On the other hand, the forecast for the minimum temperature is expected to be 17 degrees.

Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Monterrey

Sunday, March 24, 2024: scattered clouds, maximum temperature of 32 and minimum temperature of 17

Monday, March 25, 2024: clouds, maximum temperature of 33 and minimum temperature of 20

Tuesday March 26, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 17

Wednesday March 27, 2024: clear sky, maximum temperature of 28 and minimum temperature of 15

Thursday March 28, 2024: clear sky, maximum temperature of 28 and minimum temperature of 15

Friday, March 29, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 30 and low temperature of 15

Saturday, March 30, 2024: some clouds, maximum temperature of 33 and minimum temperature of 18

