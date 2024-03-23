The weather in Cancun for this Saturday, March 23, predicts that there will be some clouds with 31 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 31 degrees.

In turn, the forecast for the minimum temperature could be 22 degrees.

As established, the climate presents a 52% probability of rain with northwest winds that will travel at a speed of 8 km per hour.

Regarding humidity, it will be around 51%.

Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Cancun

Sunday, March 24, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 20

Monday March 25, 2024: clear sky, maximum temperature of 28 and minimum temperature of 23

Tuesday March 26, 2024: light rain, high temperature of 29 and low temperature of 26

Wednesday, March 27, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 31 and low temperature of 26

Thursday March 28, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 28 and low temperature of 22

Friday, March 29, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 20

Saturday March 30, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 21

