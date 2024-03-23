The immediate response of brothers-in-law Harry and Megan from the United States after the announcement of Kate Middleton’s cancer

The video with Princess Kate Middleton’s comment on her health conditions went around the world in a very short time. Hundreds of people were waiting to know the truth about the illness that struck the member of the royal family most loved by the subjects.

The response from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was not long in coming. Their message of solidarity arrived shortly after the video was published on the Royal Family’s official Instagram channel. Megan and Harry were attending an African art exhibition in San Francisco when the shocking news reached them.

Troubled and saddened, they express their closeness to their sister-in-law, wishing her a speedy and peaceful recovery. These are their words:

“We wish health and recovery to Kate and the family, hoping that they can do so privately and in peace.”

King Charles III also demonstrated his affection and closeness to his daughter-in-law by declaring that he was proud of Kate’s courage to speak in public and to personally unravel the mystery of the rumors that were circulating about her.

Kate Middleton wanted to show her face in the published video. She didn’t hide behind a simple press release but she exposed herself personally in a video without lies. She speaks calmly and serenely sitting on a bench surrounded by greenery about the operation she has undergone, the chemotherapy she is facing and the optimism that animates her.

England is shocked by the revelations of the beloved princess. Many look forward to the moment when she will wear the queen’s crown. There are those who speak of the curse of the role of Princess of Wales, first held by Lady D and now by a young woman struck by a very serious illness. Historical courses and events that make you think. The whole royal family is close to Kate. We hope that the media will leave her the necessary space to face the therapy which is long and complex.

