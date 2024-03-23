Marco Bezzecchi found

After a difficult start to the season, Marco Bezzecchi finds himself in Portimao, where he finished the qualifying session of the Portuguese Grand Prix in sixth place. The centaur of the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team will start from the second row, together with Pecco Bagnaia, fourth, and Jack Miller, fifth.

“I’m happy, the second row is always the minimum objective in every GP – underlined the rider from Romagna to the team’s official channels – We’ve made a big step forward since Qatar, I really have to thank the team, they’ve done a great job” .

“I’m satisfied even though we still have a lot to do: I have more feeling when entering corners and I can make the bike turn better, but we can still improve. The pace isn’t bad either, in the last free practice session the sensations were good” concluded Bezzecchi.