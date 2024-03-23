The words of the two VR46 drivers after the Sprint Race of the Portimao GP

The Sprint Race of the Portuguese Grand Prix once again highlighted the difficulties of adapting to the new Pertamina Enduro VR46 by Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio, who both finished outside the points zone. At the end of the race, the two centaurs analyzed their performance on the official Pertamina Enduro VR46 channels.

“I’m quite happy with what we did in qualifying, the gap to the leaders compared to Qatar is very small. In the race, however, I made a mistake straight away at the start, I struggled with the clutch, the bike wheelied a lot and I lost acceleration. Unfortunately on the Sprint it is really difficult to recover, also considering that, despite the step forward, I still don’t have the same feeling at the wheel as last year. For tomorrow I hope to be able to do better, since we are not in bad shape in terms of race pace” this is the thought of Marco Bezzecchi, who finished in 11th place and outside the points zone.

As for Fabio Di Giannantonio, on official channels, he did not hide his disappointment over the fall, which forced him to leave the race early: “I’m very sorry for the fall, we struggled a lot today. I was expecting a step forward from yesterday, but instead, I’m losing a lot on the way out, especially at five and in the last sector. We need to understand why and continue to work to find the feeling with the bike as soon as possible.

“On the positive side, however, I had an excellent start at the start, perhaps one of my best starts. I was recovering, but I made a mistake at turn 11, I didn’t engage the gear properly and I crashed. I’m very sorry for the team, I hope to have a better race tomorrow.”