VR46: Fabio Di Giannantonio is unhappy

A struggling Fabio Di Giannantonio did not get beyond 14th place in qualifying for the Portuguese Grand Prix. The centaur of the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team will only start from the fifth row, behind Aleix Espargaró, who preceded him by 30 thousandths.

“A difficult qualifying, I’m not happy, we’re struggling this weekend and I didn’t expect it – admitted the Roman driver to the club’s official channels -. We have a good basic bike, but we’re not finding grip and even on the front I don’t have the confidence to brake hard.”

“It will be two uphill races, but we continue to work to recover a little. Today in the Sprint we need a good start to attack those in front and collect data on the distance for tomorrow” commented Di Giannantonio.