This house in Bergen, North Holland, has space for 18 cars.

Every time you see the photos, pulling into your driveway seems like pure magic. A beautiful modern home with plenty of space to entertain you. And park cars. There is a shed and a garage. The garage is for only the nicest things. Less important vehicles are allowed to sleep outside.

House in Bergen

The current resident appears to be a Jaguar enthusiast. Under the canopy lives a beautiful XKR. There’s also an XF in the garage. The Jeep Wrangler is also a funny picture in this order, for incognito shopping there is the BMW 2 Series Gran Divorce.

21 cars

The house stands on a plot of 2859 m2. The living area of ​​636 m2 is located on three floors. In addition to the covered garage (space for three cars) and carport (space for three cars), there is also basement parking. It is accessible by elevator and can accommodate another 15 cars. There is room for 21 cars inside and outside. Insane.

In summer you can play outside in the spacious garden. There is a heated pool, so you can swim even on cold days with a water temperature of 29 degrees. Good. On sunny days, after swimming, you can dry off on the 70 square meter veranda. Realizing that in Amsterdam there are beggars living in smaller apartments.

For sale

The house has twelve rooms, seven of which are bedrooms. There are four bathrooms. The current owner also uses the premises for sports and boxing. With five punching bags, you can go crazy with five guys at the same time.

How much does all this cost? For €5.59 million you can call yourself the owner of this beautiful paradise home in Bergen. Then buy it.

This article “Villa for 21 (!) cars is something you can dream about” first appeared on Ruetir.