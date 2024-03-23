Saturday 23 March, at 4.30pm on Canale 5, new appointment with ‘Verissimo’, hosted by Silvia Toffanin. In the studio Gabriel Garko, returning to acting after a long break, and Anna Safroncik, protagonists of the new Canale 5 series ‘If I could say goodbye’. Interview with Francesco Arca, in the bookshop with his first autobiographical novel dedicated to his father, entitled ‘Enough to come back’. Furthermore, Giusy Buscemi and Giorgio Marchesi will be guests, from 27 March on Canale 5 with the series ‘Vanina – A vice-chief in Catania’.

Also in the studio is Neslihan Atagül, the actress who plays Nihan, the protagonist of the new Canale 5 series ‘Endless Love’. Finally space for Alfa, a young revelation from the latest Sanremo with the song ‘Vai!’ and to Eleonora Giorgi, together with her two sons Paolo and Andrea, with an update on her health.