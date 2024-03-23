The practice laps are over: now the race weekend really begins. At least for the nineteen remaining drivers. Verstappen and Hamilton are still struggling with the placement, while McLaren joins the top three with Perez a few tenths behind his teammate. Everything seems to happen automatically at Ferrari. Can Leclerc and Sainz hold off Verstappen for his 35th pole position?

During the third and final free training session in Australia, we saw a special development. The pilots drove for a long time on medium-sized tires and only switched to the softest ones at the end of the session. Usually these tires go a tenth or three faster, but in the third practice this did not happen. We’ll see if the drivers also go faster on the medium tires during qualifying.

1st quarter

At the moment, all drivers choose soft tires. The sun is now shining on the track better, so it has become a little warmer. After the first few laps, Ferrari is in the lead, followed by Alonso and Verstappen. The Red Bull driver reports after his first fast lap that he is still suffering from understeer. In the middle of the first quarter he is almost half a second behind.

Verstappen orders his team to adjust the front wing to gain even more grip. This is due to straight line speed. Not a bad idea, since Verstappen is faster in the first and second sectors, but loses seven-tenths compared to Sainz in the last sector, which mainly consists of corners.

At the end of the first part Verstappen appears. In the end he gets . According to Verstappen, there is still too much understeer. His reasoning is that the front tires still look great. You can put more weight on it. Sainz is the fastest, with Perez and Verstappen one tenth ahead of him. Zhou, Ricciardo, Gasly and Hulkenberg are out.

2nd quarter

It’s time for the first lap of the second part of qualifying in Australia, and suddenly Ferrari fails. Verstappen is more than two tenths of a second faster than Sainz and Leclerc. Oscar Piastri has enough space to position himself between Verstappen and Ferrari. Esteban Ocon doesn’t seem to have a chance ahead of time. Alpine will be happy to receive the car in the second quarter. He is almost 2.5 seconds slower than Verstappen.

There are a few minutes left on the clock and Sainz, Verstappen and Perez remain inside. They believe it. Tsunoda takes the lead again and finishes ninth. Great job from the Japanese driver. And this is at the expense of Lewis Hamilton. He is eliminated in the second quarter along with Albon, Bottas, Magnussen and Ocon.

Q3

For the final part of qualifying in Australia we have two Red Bulls, two Ferraris, two McLarens, two Aston Martins, a Racing Bull and a Mercedes left. Fernando Alonso looks for the limit on his first lap and breaks it. He manages to stay away from the wall, but the floor of his Aston Martin clearly doesn’t like it.

After the first half, Verstappen is fastest with a margin of almost three tenths over Sainz and more than three tenths over Leclerc. For the first time, Verstappen responds positively to the question of balance. Has Red Bull peaked at the right time? The last few minutes of the third quarter will show that.

Verstappen and Sainz put together a thrilling final lap. Verstappen crosses the finish line first and beats his previous time. But is this enough? Sainz takes the final turn and crosses the line. There he is 0.27 seconds short of pole position. Leclerc is still on the road, but makes a mistake and takes his Ferrari into the pits. Thus, Verstappen still takes his 35th pole in Melbourne.

2024 Australian Grand Prix qualifying results

Verstappen Sainz Perez Norris Leclerc Piastri Russell Tsunoda Stroll Alonso Hamilton Albon Bottas Magnussen Ocon Hulkenberg Gasly Ricciardo Zhou

What time does Formula 1 start at Albert Park?

Sunday, March 24

Race: 5:00 am.