Things aren’t going quite right for Max Verstappen this weekend. After a long red flag in the first practice session, the driver also missed a lot of time in the second free practice. During the first practice, Verstappen damaged the floor. Red Bull’s mechanics fiddled around for so long that Verstappen missed the first twenty minutes of second practice. We’ll see if things get better on Saturday, starting with the third free practice in Australia.

After Verstappen’s first lap today, it was a success. This time, the brakes, like us, have not yet fully woken up. “The brakes don’t work, they don’t bite,” Verstappen shouts. Perez also reports a “lack of bite” from the brakes, but later adds that the brakes work better after an additional warm-up lap. From a balance point of view, Verstappen is not unhappy. He calls the balance “not bad, but there is still understeer.”

Verstappen can often be seen on the track working on the latest set-up changes. After Perez, he completes the most laps in FP3. The advantage of being the current world champion is that this is the last time this weekend that we will be riding at such a (for us dangerous) time. Melbourne will soon be much cooler than it is now. So there’s still no man overboard, even if Verstappen doesn’t take pole today. We now know from Red Bull that they would rather have a fast car throughout the race distance than focus on qualifying.

Hamilton is also having a tough time at the start of FP3.

Mercedes doesn’t have a party atmosphere either. The team has been struggling with the car’s setup all weekend and can’t seem to get the rear end under control. Russell and Hamilton went off the track several times due to car imbalance. When Hamilton laps, he can’t believe he’s 1.1 seconds behind Verstappen and 1.3 seconds behind Sainz.

Time loss mainly occurs on straight lines. Try to play more than one second there. On a softer compound and, apparently, with not too much fuel on board, the seven-time world champion reduces the gap to seven tenths. Almost half have recovered, but the difference is still more than half a second.

Ferrari is favorite for pole

Things are much better in the Italian Red Brigade. Both Sainz and Leclerc have been in good form since their first practice session. Ferrari manages to post fast lap times in both single and longer periods of time. At the end of the session, the fastest guys use soft tires to improve their best time. The competition at C5 is also reducing Sainz’s time on media.

Sainz himself cannot improve his time with a softer composition. Tires with yellow stickers do not seem to lose much speed compared to the softest tires. In the final laps, Leclerc and Verstappen reduce their time. Leclerc is fastest, followed by Verstappen at 0.02 seconds. Sainz is third, 0.077 seconds behind his teammate. Hamilton is also within a tenth of Leclerc. Would Mercedes have found something to qualify for? We’ll find out in an hour and a half.

Results of the third free practice of the 2024 Australian Grand Prix.

Leclerc Verstappen Sainz Hamilton Russell Alonso Perez Piastri Stroll Norris Tsunoda Bottas Albon Zhou Ocon Magnussen Hulkenberg Riccardo Gasly

What time does Formula 1 start at Albert Park?

Saturday, March 23

Qualification: 6:00–7:00.

Sunday, March 24

Race: 5:00 am.