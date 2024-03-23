Verstappen put himself in Sargeant’s shoes and said what he would do himself.

Today Formula 1 depends on what happens off the track and behind Max Verstappen on the track. Max runs his own race and rides to a new victory every two weeks. This is followed by a fierce battle for podiums and points. Perez is fighting for the podium along with the Fezzas, Macks, Mercs and Astons. Behind him are Haas F1, Williams, Sauber and Alpine fighting hard to get points every now and then.

That this is a difficult sport was demonstrated once again at the Williams tournament yesterday. Alexander Albon was there, having written off his car during training. But Logan Sargeant was ultimately banned from qualifying and the race. The team provided Albonio with Sargent’s car. The team was unable to repair Albon’s car and had no spare chassis. Albon, who scored 27 of Williams’ 28 points last year, is judged to have the best chance of winning a valuable point. Despite his crash this year and his race crash last year.

This is, of course, very painful for Sargeant. The American has already had a difficult debut season, and he didn’t start this year either. His position is already under pressure and this public demotion will not do his confidence any good. Sargeant told the media everything the PR team had told him. But Max Verstappen likes the man from Florida. He claims he would have reacted differently:

Of course, this is unpleasant for Logan. Based on the team and performance, I understand that they are doing it, but it’s not pretty.” I would have been on the plane home by now. If something like that happened, I would be the first to crash my car. Then no one would be able to drive a car. In my situation I will not allow this. But that makes sense too

Max Verstappen is so good that he doesn’t let anything or anyone bother him.

Whose action? Max’s somewhat bold statement? Or do you agree with the Dutchman? Let us know about it in the comments!

This article by Verstappen: “In Sargeant’s position I would crash the car on purpose” first appeared on Ruetir.