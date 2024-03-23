loading…

A terror attack on a concert hall killed 60 people on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia on March 22, 2024. Photo/sputnik

MOSCOW – As many as 60 people were killed and more than 100 others were injured in a mass shooting and fire bomb attack at the Crocus City Call concert venue outside Moscow on Friday (22/3/2024).

Retired FSB Lieutenant Colonel Alexei Filatov told Sputnik that he was sure who was behind the attack on Crocus City Hall.

He commented on responsible actions Western countries can take to defuse the situation.

“This is clearly an act of terrorism, a prepared terrorist act. The Ukrainian Security Service is behind it. “I am 100 percent sure,” said Filatov, commenting on the incident.

“What can be seen from the organization, from the forces and means used, everything was planned beforehand. This means that it is not the action of a semi-criminal element. Furthermore, I saw the first group ‘working’ by targeting people around the hall, while the second group set fire to the roof, which had apparently now collapsed, to make the terror attack look ‘very effective’ in the media, with images seen throughout “The world as the best concert venue in Russia is on fire,” he explained.

The retired FSB officer, veteran of the Chechen war and the special anti-terrorist operation to free hostages in Budennovsk, Stavropol Krai in 1995, said he found it curious that the US and British embassies, at the behest of their respective security services, had asked their citizens who were living or visiting Russia should not take part in any mass public events on March 8, weeks before Friday’s attacks.

“They knew about some terrorist incidents that were being planned,” Filatov said confidently.

The observer predicted that the Crocus attack would trigger an escalation of the Ukrainian conflict and a worsening of the conflict zone, which began after the shooting in Belgorod, and trigger an intensification of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid.

“I think here too, the reaction will probably be just as harsh, very harsh,” Filatov warned.