loading…

Palestinians migrated south after Israeli troops raided Shifa Hospital and forced the residents of the hospital and its surroundings to flee, crossing the river called Gaza Valley in Deir Al Balah, Gaza, on March 18, 2024. Photo/Ashraf Amra/Anadolu

NEW YORK – The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday (22/3/2024) failed to pass a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as part of the hostage agreement.

The failure came after Russia and China vetoed the resolution proposed by the United States (US), according to a Reuters report.

The resolution, which Guyana also disapproved of, called for an immediate and sustainable ceasefire lasting about six weeks to protect civilians and allow the delivery of humanitarian aid.

This marks a strengthening of Washington’s stance towards Israel. Earlier in Israel’s five-month aggression, the US rejected terms of a ceasefire and vetoed measures that included calls for an immediate ceasefire.

“The majority of council members voted in favor of this resolution, but unfortunately Russia and China decided to use their veto,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council.

Before the vote, he said it would be a “historic mistake” if the council did not adopt the resolution.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia also spoke before the vote, asking members not to vote in favor of the resolution.

He said the resolution was “highly politicized” and gave the green light for Israel to launch a military operation in Rafah, a city on the southern tip of the Gaza Strip where more than half of its 2.3 million residents are sheltering in makeshift tents.

Refugees gather in Rafah after being forcibly evacuated from their homes on the northern side of the Gaza Strip.