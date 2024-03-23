Tragedy in Giugliano, a 14-year-old struck by a sudden illness dies before the eyes of her classmates

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred in the early morning of yesterday, Friday 22 March, in the municipality of Giugliano. Unfortunately, a 14-year-old lost her life in class, in front of the incredulous eyes of her classmates, due to a sudden illness.

The authorities are now investigating the incident, wanting to understand what happened to the girl and why she lost her life so suddenly. Given the shock of this loss, they also decided to suspend school activities for the children involved.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred early yesterday morning, Friday 23 March. Precisely in the Guglielmo Marconi institute, in Giugliano, which is located in the province of Naples. For all the students up to that moment it seemed to be a day like any other and nothing unusual had happened.

However, when suddenly, due to a sudden illness, the teenager collapsed to the ground. From what they say she attended the computer science course and that she had come in late that day. The professors, realizing the seriousness of her condition, quickly became alarmed. For this reason they immediately asked for the intervention of health workers, who arrived on site within a few minutes.

The death of the 14-year-old after sudden illness in class

CREDIT: DRONE SNAP

Doctors, hoping to save her life, tried to resuscitate her for a long time. But in the end, due to that sudden illness, her heart never started beating again. Unfortunately they had no choice but to confirm her death.

The drama unfolded before the disbelieving and shocked eyes of his companions, who now say they are saddened and in shock by the episode. For this reason the principal decided to suspend school activities, to allow everyone to grieve.

Furthermore, they also decided to transport the young woman’s body to the hospital morgue for further checks. It is currently available to the judicial authorities. It is not yet clear whether or not they will decide to carry out an autopsy on her body.