Toto Wolff is sorry and humbly apologizes to Max and Jos Verstappen.

These are turbulent times in Formula 1. One lawsuit follows another. Things became calmer around Christian Horner this weekend after Red Bull’s lawyer acquitted him. The FIA ​​also cleared FIA Director General Mohamed Bin Sulayem of any dishonest conduct. And at Mercedes, Susie Wolf is going to fight everyone hard. We wait. On the way to tomorrow is an unpredictable game, a road strewn with joys and sorrows…

With all this turmoil, there was suddenly a small chance that Max Verstappen could move to another team. For example… the Mercedes team. After all, Ferrari already has Chuck and Lil Lewis.

Now, it’s not surprising to think of Mercedes as the “landing zone” for Verstappen’s drifting. It wouldn’t make much difference if Verstappen was already part of Das Haus. The three-pointed star also recognized the Dutchman’s talent when he regularly devoured their protégé Ocon in Formula 3. But Red Bull were immediately able to offer Max a Formula 1 seat at Toro Rosso. Mercedes didn’t have that option and/or didn’t want to go so far as to put Max in Williams when he was 17 years old. So Max went to Bully.

However, ties between the Verstappens and Mercedes remained good. Until 2021 comes. The fierce battle between Hamilton and Verstappen for the title earned Max the title. And it also caused some animosity between the Mercedes camp and the Verstappen camp. However, now that Hamilton is leaving the Mercedes ship and Wolff would prefer to have another top driver in his car, Toto regrets the trouble:

It’s a pity that there were such moments of rivalry. But perhaps they would have done the same if they were in my place, and I would always protect my rider. When I look back on this entire year, it is clear that I made some mistakes. In the way I dealt with certain things. I can’t take this back. But Max, Jos and I talked about it and everything was decided.

Toto Wolff regrets and hopes the Verstappens will forgive him

So Toto is determined to keep the door open. Now emotions are running high in Saudi Arabia, and the bizarre scenario suddenly doesn’t seem so far-fetched. But now we don’t see that happening anymore. Max would be crazy to give up a certain title this year and/or next because his father and Christian Horney are chasing the same Red Bull man.

Things could be different before 2026, especially if Red Bull’s power unit turns out to be a dragon. Therefore, it is clear that Toto Wolf has big problems.

This article by Toto Wolff humbly apologizes to Verstappen and first appeared on Ruetir.