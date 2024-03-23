Home

Work on the construction of Titanic II will probably start in 2025, financed by billionaire Clive Palmer, who wants to have the ship set sail in 2027.

An ambitious new project, curated by Australian billionaire Clive Palmer, aims to reproduce the Titanic, the legendary ship that sank in 1912: here are the details of the construction, the money and when it will probably leave.

It was April 10, 1912, when a ship that would mark an era set sail from Southampton towards New York. The maiden voyage was supposed to bring thousands of people to America full of hope and future prospects, the cabins had recently been finished and you could still smell the fresh paint, the porcelain services had never been used, no one had ever slept between sheets signed by White Star line: the Titanic was called “the ship of dreams” (perhaps this sequence of adjectives reminds you of something). After four days of navigation, on the night between 14 and 15 April the Titanic hit an iceberg which caused it to sink in a few hours: of the approximately 2,200 passengers, over 1,500 lost their lives in that terrible marine tragedy. The stories that revolve around the only four days of navigation of the British liner have become legend, books and essays have been written and more than twenty years ago James Cameron made one of the most famous cinematic blockbusters ever on the Titanic. The film, winner of eleven Oscars, has undoubtedly contributed to increasing the notoriety of this incredible story, combining reality and cinematic fiction.

Several times attempts have been made to compare projects and situations to the Titanic, see also the failed accident of the Titan submarine which occurred on 18 June 2023, managed by the private US company OceanGate, which imploded in international waters in the North Atlantic Ocean causing five deaths and the idea to build a new transatlantic with the same name previously seemed like a utopia or provocation, perhaps today it is becoming a reality. The tycoon, or John Hammond of the moment, is called Clive Palmer, an Australian billionaire who wants to rebuild the Titanic. Clive Palmer is a patron and former member of the Australian Parliament, has announced that his long-time dream of building a replica of the Titanic, dubbed Titanic II, is about to become a reality. This modern interpretation of the legendary ocean liner promises to surpass the original in magnificence and splendor, offering global travel in “style and luxury”.

What we know about Titanic II

In reality this news is not new, Palmer has already tried several times, failing due to financing problems, in 2012 and 2018. This time, however, it could go differently and apparently it could be the right time, or at least so he hopes. The announcement of the ambitious project came during a press conference convened in the evocative setting of the Sydney Opera House.

We are very pleased to announce that – said Palmer – after unexpected global delays, we have re-engaged with partners to bring the dream of Titanic II to life. Let the journey begin

The elderly billionaire active in the mining sector plans to reproduce the 269 meter long ship on nine levels with a transport capacity of approximately 2435 passengers. Of the 835 cabins, 383 will be first class, 201 second and 251 third. From the images presented to the public, a large staircase stands out under an imposing iron and glass dome illuminated by a sumptuous crystal chandelier. Palmer intends to reproduce with the utmost fidelity the interior spaces of the original sunken British liner and among the various environments planned there will therefore be classic-style dining rooms, a ballroom, an indoor swimming pool, Turkish baths, a theatre, a smokers and a gym in the characteristic style of the early twentieth century. Everything that is necessary to guarantee a travel experience as similar as possible to the original, but clearly associated with twenty-first century safety systems. Speaking of the intention to also reconstruct the atmosphere of the famous ship, during the conference the magnate wanted to underline that they are also working on the “costume sector” with a sort of supply of period costumes to guests on board by charging a fee extra to experience the ocean crossing in the three different classes. Palmer himself even declared that he wanted to travel incognito in third class eating “Irish stew with people who don’t know me”.

The billionaire stated that the replica of the transatlantic will be the love boat and the maximum of style and luxury, will be managed by the Blu Star Line cruise company and could set sail in 2027. To those who asked him, during the conference, the motivation to embark on the task of building the “unsinkable ship” he replies that “it is more fun to build the Titanic than sitting at home counting my money”. However, this wealthy billionaire is no stranger to projects that attract public attention. In fact, in 2013 he opened a park with replicas of giant animatronic dinosaurs in an area he owned in Queensland. Furthermore, the tycoon has tried, but failed, to break into politics and in 2020, he sued local Australian authorities for closing the state’s borders to contain the pandemic. In court he then got the worst of it. In short, he is a character who is at least outside the box.

How much Titanic II costs and what it will be like

The cost of the operation would be just under a billion dollars: a far from colossal investment for Palmer who is the 732nd richest person in the world. During the presentation conference, the tycoon himself confirmed his desire to push the accelerator: work on the Titanic II will in fact start in 2025 with the ship leaving in June 2027. These, at least, are the current forecasts. The ship will be, as was said in Sydney, an exact replica of the original, there will be the famous staircase, a theatre, a casino, also dining rooms for various social classes and a smoking room. The 2,345 passengers will even be invited to dress in early twentieth century clothing so it will be exactly like going back in time, even with the same route followed by the original Titanic: from Southampton, England, to New York, obviously with hopefully different final outcomes. With 835 cabins divided into three classes, the Titanic II will offer its 2,345 passengers the opportunity to immerse themselves in a historical experience: Palmer’s Blue Star Line intends to faithfully recreate the original ship with all its details: precisely from the majestic staircase ‘honor, to the dining rooms that reflect the different social classes of the time. The design also features entertainment spaces such as a theater and casino, as well as a world-class café that will offer an authentic dining experience. The news, in addition to the classic dismay on social media, was also taken rather well and in a world that seems increasingly smaller, thanks to technology and rapid travel, a man who looks back in time to bring back to life a symbol of greatness and as ambitious as the Titanic seems almost a rarity. Obviously there has not yet been an official communication from the relatives of the victims, but we can understand the annoyance and non-approval of the purely commercial operation, but unfortunately we know that those who have “a lot of money” and “crazy” ideas are unlikely to do so intimidate for ethical reasons.

