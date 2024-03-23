Admission exams at universities in South America represent a crucial moment for thousands of students who aspire to enter higher education institutions. In many countries, these tests typically assess a variety of areas of knowledge, including mathematics, science, humanities, and language skills. Some of the universities known for their complex evaluation are the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) in Argentina, the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil, the National University of Engineering (UNI) in Peru, among others.

Although each higher institution has its own level of difficulty in its admission process, only on the continent has it been chosen with the most rigorous entrance exam.

What is the university in South America with the most difficult admission exam?

For both ChatGPT, the Open AI chatbot, and Gemini, Google’s AI, the university that has the most difficult admission exam is the National University of Engineering (UNI), which is located in Lima, Peru, and is specializes in engineering careers. It has been founded for almost 150 years and is recognized as an institution with one of the most demanding teachings in the world.

In the case of ChatGPT, he chose UNI because it has “a demanding admission process; this exam lasts three days and is known for its high level of difficulty.” He also highlights his “academic quality” and his contribution to the training of highly qualified engineers in the region. In addition, he highlights its “reputation for having one of the most difficult admission exams, especially in the field of engineering.” Finally, he stressed that his choice was due not only to “the difficulty of his admission exam, but also to the prestige and impact that the institution has in his area of ​​specialization.”

The National University of Engineering (UNI) is recognized for its demanding admission process and its academic excellence in the field of engineering in Latin America. Photo: Andina

Regarding Gemini, he stated that “UNI is known for its three-day admission exam, which evaluates knowledge in mathematics, physics, chemistry, language and verbal reasoning.” Likewise, he highlighted its “high level of difficulty”, since its mathematics and physics problems “are especially challenging, requiring a high level of understanding and reasoning.” He also indicated that UNI “has a very low rate” of admission, which is why he believes that “only the best students manage to enter.”

How much does the UNI exam cost?

The admission process for the 2024-I academic cycle at the National University of Engineering (UNI) determined the registration cost based on the entry modality and the educational background of the applicants.

Students from public schools paid S/410, while graduates from private institutions paid S/780. In addition, differentiated rates were established for extraordinary income modalities and other relevant aspects of the selection process.

What majors are taught at UNI?

The National University of Engineering (UNI) of Peru is recognized for its extensive catalog of academic programs that cover areas such as Engineering, Basic Sciences, Economic and Administrative Sciences, as well as Architecture. Among the outstanding careers offered by UNI are:

Architecture Civil Engineering Industrial Engineering Systems Engineering Electronic Engineering Mechanical Engineering Chemical Engineering Environmental Engineering Mining Engineering Geological Engineering Transportation Engineering Telecommunications Engineering Energy Engineering Physical Sciences