The shooting of one of the terrorists who massacred 115 people in a mass shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert hall, Moscow, Russia. Photo/Telegram/margaritasimonyan

MOSCOW – A video was released showing one of the suspected terrorists behind the mass shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert hall, Moscow Region, Russia, on Friday evening. As of today (23/3/2024), the death toll has reached 115 people.

The video uploaded by Russia Today editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan shows the interrogation of one of the terrorist suspects.

Earlier on Saturday, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) confirmed that 11 suspects, including four perpetrators, had been detained in the Bryansk Region, not far from the Ukrainian border.

Video footage released by Simonyan on social media shows the bearded male suspect lying on the ground and explaining in broken Russian how he was paid to carry out terrorist attacks.

The man said that before committing Friday’s atrocities, he had been to Turkey.

When asked what he was doing at the concert venue at Crocus City Hall on Friday night, he replied: “I was shooting down…people.”

The suspect added that he committed the crime for money, and detailed that he had been promised 500,000 rubles (more than IDR 85 million).

He admitted that half of the amount of money had been transferred to his debit card.

The man also said that curators, whom he allegedly did not know personally, had contacted him via the Telegram messaging app, and arranged to store weapons for the attackers.

According to the suspect, he had been “listening to preaching by a preacher” on Telegram for some time before being approached by the alleged mastermind of Friday’s attack about a month ago.

