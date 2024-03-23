How does this work with concept cars? They are created by the brand’s design department on the principle of “look what we can do” or “look what we could do if those lazy engineers didn’t say it’s technically impossible” or “yeah, we don’t have anything new.” for a while, and we’ll still have to burden these people with their difficult glasses and sneakers under their suits.” Sometimes external agencies are also hired, then it turns out something like: “We would like to do this ourselves, but good designers were not available or they were too expensive.”

But there is another category. Take, for example, this 1990 concept car that started out as a Jaguar and ended up as a Daewoo, that quirky footnote from the ’90s. Admit it, it seemed vaguely familiar to you, but no, and again, oh no, it doesn’t suit Jaguar.

The courage must be admired, because although it had all the badges and was also presented as a Jaguar, this elegant model was assembled in 1990 by the Italian design house Italdesign (how long did it take them to come up with such a name?) and was shown at the Geneva motor shows and Birmingham. It’s a bit like sleeping on the grass in front of someone’s office until they give you a job.

During Kensington’s time, things weren’t going well for Jaguar.

At the time, Jaguar was in a somewhat conservative design period that lasted until 2009, when the X351 came on the heels of fading hopes for an electric replacement.

But the way Jaguar has stumbled over the last two decades suggests the problems weren’t just in the design department. an old brand that was sold from 1979 to 1993. Italdesign just bought one, with a 5.3 V12 and that’s it.

Of course, the designers and engineers of the renowned design house knew what to do with the device: the front part was longer, the rear part was shorter, and the roof was slightly higher to give the car a completely new look for the colorful 90s that had just arrived. began. . However, the overall design remained fairly conservative – and rightly so, because the thirties were the last time Jaguar was truly modern.

Kensington will go into production, but not like Jaguar

We don’t really have an answer as to why the Kensington never went into production; because Jaguar simply ignored Italdesign. No response, no Christmas card, no response to Facebook messages if there were any at the time – nothing. It’s possible because they didn’t ask for anything.

On Brown’s Lane everyone just went about their business quietly. The next XJ, released in 1994, looked exactly like the old one, but with some new features. Italdesign decided to take the design to Daewoo, who were pleased with it, called it Leganza, but still had difficulties with it. It can turn…